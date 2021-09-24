West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

2. Key matchup

OU D-line vs. WVU RB Leddie Brown

The Sooners have not allowed an opponent to reach 100 rushing yards through three games in 2021. The Mountaineers feature Leddie Brown, who rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries in an upset win over Virginia Tech last weekend. Brown also leads the Big 12 with five rushing sores. West Virginia’s offensive line is young, especially on the right side, which could be a focus for the OU defense.

3. Player to watch

QB Spencer Rattler

The OU quarterback sparred with his critics during game week, and the time to make any changes will be on Saturday. The blueprint against the Oklahoma offense has been to make it be patient. Don’t allow any deep throws. Keep everything short and secure tackles. Rattler must not try to force the action, as starved as he is to make big plays.

4. Who wins and why

West Virginia will ride workhouse running back Leddie Brown and shorten the game as Nebraska did last week. It's up to Spencer Rattler and the OU offense to respond more dynamically. The guess here is that happens.

Sooners 30, Mountaineers 19

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

