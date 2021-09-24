West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

West Virginia at No. 4 OU
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Need-to-know info
TV: KTUL-8
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: West Virginia 2-1 Big 12; Oklahoma 3-0
Last meeting: OU defeated West Virginia 52-14 on Oct. 19, 2019, in Norman.
All-time series: OU leads 10-2.
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, kickoff temp 85°
FOUR DOWNS
1. Top storyline
Aiming for No. 7
Oklahoma’s run as Big 12 champion will hit 2,123 days when the team hits the field against West Virginia. Saturday begins step one toward a seventh consecutive Big 12 championship. Winning a league title is not easy. That’s something Lincoln Riley has said every season since his 2015 arrival. Winning game one will be important. It’s also something that the Sooners did not do last year in a loss to Kansas State.
2. Key matchup
OU D-line vs. WVU RB Leddie Brown
The Sooners have not allowed an opponent to reach 100 rushing yards through three games in 2021. The Mountaineers feature Leddie Brown, who rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries in an upset win over Virginia Tech last weekend. Brown also leads the Big 12 with five rushing sores. West Virginia’s offensive line is young, especially on the right side, which could be a focus for the OU defense.
3. Player to watch
QB Spencer Rattler
The OU quarterback sparred with his critics during game week, and the time to make any changes will be on Saturday. The blueprint against the Oklahoma offense has been to make it be patient. Don’t allow any deep throws. Keep everything short and secure tackles. Rattler must not try to force the action, as starved as he is to make big plays.
4. Who wins and why
West Virginia will ride workhouse running back Leddie Brown and shorten the game as Nebraska did last week. It's up to Spencer Rattler and the OU offense to respond more dynamically. The guess here is that happens.
Sooners 30, Mountaineers 19
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World