NORMAN — In a typical week with games on Wednesday and Saturday, Oklahoma’s Thursday schedule would include a film session, a walk-through and a light practice.

This Thursday, less than 24 hours after the Sooners’ 71-61 Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night in Norman, however?

“We got after it yesterday,” OU coach Porter Moser said Friday morning. “I wasn't pleased. I wanted to get a better feeling in myself of grit, of our standards and of the way we do things. So we had a physical practice. It wasn't like it was super long, but we went live yesterday defending.

“I thought it was great. I thought the guys didn't pout. They understood the message. They understood our performance. Now we'll have another good one before we head to West Virginia later today.”

Anything to wash the taste of the defeat that sealed the Cowboys’ Bedlam sweep out of the Sooners’ mouths. After getting bullied in the paint and finishing with a season-low 16 made field goals in OU’s fifth loss in six Big 12 tries, the Sooners visit WVU Coliseum on Saturday night looking to turn the page on yet another difficult-to-stomach defeat.

OU’s Jan. 14 win over the Mountaineers remains one of only two Sooner wins since league play began. And with OU still working to build an NCAA Tournament-caliber resume and ranked opponents on the schedule for each of the Sooners’ final eight regular season games after Saturday, a path to March Madness may indeed have to start with a win in Morgantown.

“Every game is a Quad I game from here on out,” Moser said. “But we have to start stacking a couple of wins here. We know that. You play to compete to move up this time of year. We’re still in the hunt.”

Storylines

Keeping the confidence: At times in 2022-23, the Sooners have seemed to allow offensive struggles to seep into other parts of the game. On Friday, Moser acknowledged just that as one of the challenges he’s facing in his second season in Norman.

“Every group is different. You coach different. I feel that with this group a lot,” Moser explained. “There’s a couple of us I’ve got to help with. If they’re not making shots, they’re not being complete. We’ve got to be complete players.”

“I'm having to coach that more than I have before,” he continued. “I'm coaching some guys like, 'Hey, if your shot is not falling, everything else like your spirit, your defense and your leadership has gotta be there.' And Jalen Hill is a great example of it. Jalen was 0-for-6 last game, but he was still doing some things. His shot was falling against Alabama, but it wasn't (against OSU). He was 0-for-6. But man, you couldn't tell that with Jalen.”

Early struggles: If OU is letting early game setbacks dictate their play, the way the Sooners are starting games isn’t helping them.

In the 79-52 loss at TCU late last month, OU trailed 11-0 less than four minutes into the action. Against OSU on Wednesday, the Sooners found themselves down 14-4 after 5:11.

“And we didn’t fight back,” Moser said.

Slow starts have been a symptom of OU’s Big 12 struggles.

In their last six games, the Sooners have been outscored 45-25 in the four minutes after the opening tip. Combine that margin with the initial four minutes after halftime and OU is getting beaten 96-56 across the opening four minutes of each period.

“I’ve been disappointed when things don’t go well how we’ve responded,” Moser said. “We’ve got to be better at that. If a couple of us aren’t getting shots early or something like that. It’s a long game, man. We’ve got to defend. You’ve got to play possession by possession. We can’t get down and then stay down. That’s been a message of what we can do better.”

Programming note: Saturday night’s broadcast will begin on ESPNEWS before moving to ESPN2 at the conclusion of the Los Angeles Lakers’ visit to the New Orleans Pelicans as LeBron James closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record.