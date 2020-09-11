Welcoming fans to Oklahoma football games means 'looking for normal within a very abnormal situation'

Oklahoma wants football fans — even in the midst of a global pandemic — to enjoy games at Memorial Stadium.
While the Missouri State-Oklahoma game Saturday night will look the same, the atmosphere in the stands will be vastly different for the season opener. But the goal of the athletic department remains the same.
“Our culture universally is looking for normal within a very abnormal situation,” said Kenny Mossman, OU’s senior associate athletics director for external operations. “The thing that has been in the back of all of our minds from the beginning is how do we deliver this thing that people love so much in a way that helps them calm and relax and get away from life for a few hours. It is what a lot of people do every season with Sooner football.
“That has been a big motivator for us.”
OU has recently instituted minor changes to game days. For example, fans can only enter with clear bags and metal detectors will be in use.
This is a major overhaul, from mandatory use of masks to paperless ticket exchanges to ordering concessions over an app.
Are there any worries on OU’s part as everything is rolled out?
“There’s always some concern any time you have this many new things that are going to come all at once,” Mossman said. “But given our level of preparation and a number of the partners that we’ve worked with, we’re got a pretty good level of confidence that we believe it will go well.”
The SoonerSports2Go app will be used for everything from parking to digital ticketing to ordering concessions at designated stations.
OU has been exploring ways to increase the number of touchless services because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Downloading the app before home games will be necessary.
“The touchless part will be the biggest change that people will notice in the stadium. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that," Mossman said.
Masks must be worn by fans to enter the stadium and during the game.
Mossman was asked about the feedback to that mandate, as well as what would happen if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask in the stands.
“Obviously, we're going to encourage everyone to do that and we will address it in the stadium if there's a refusal. Those situations are always handled on a case-by-case basis,” Mossman said. “But I think the appeal from our standpoint is that we really want to play all of the games that we can play this season. The cooperation is going to go a long way towards helping us achieve that goal.
“The general feedback has been negligible. There are so many mask ordinances in the state now that people have become somewhat accustomed to it. Certainly there have been some people who have voiced a complaint about not wanting to have one, but I think that's gone down over time, to be honest, because I do think it's become more accepted in the last few weeks.
“I feel like there's a little bit better community effort now at trying to decrease our numbers. And all of us would really like to go to a game without a mask at all. I don't know if that's going to happen, but I think if we can wear one now, we give ourselves the opportunity.”
Fans were given the opportunity to purchase $50 cutouts of themselves to appear in the stands.
Sales were capped in the “low 100s,” according to Mossman. OU is trying to fill buffer seats left vacant between the playing surface and the first row of seats.
“We wanted to put some color in there and also just give fans an opportunity to have their picture or a picture of a loved one or friend in the stadium,” Mossman said.
Even though there was no certainty of a 2020 college football season, OU officials began making plans for game days.
There were plenty of discussions with peer schools, as well as Populous, a Kansas City-based architecture firm that has overseen much of the latest stadium renovation. Populous shared early ideas from other venues welcoming fans back to games.
“It's been developed and then refined and then honed and finally reached a point where we're ready to put it into practice,” Mossman said. “Frankly, we'll probably learn things on Saturday that may make us go back to the drawing board a little bit, but we don't expect those to be major changes.”
Oklahoma’s stadium capacity will be 25%, which equates to approximately 20,300 in the seating bowl and 2,400 in suites and loges.
Health officials have played a key role in determining capacity. Mossman pointed to consultation with Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine Chief Quality Office, as well as the Sooners' own medical staff.
That’s just a starting point. Depending on virus statistics, capacity could fluctuate.
“We're prepared to adjust it up or down. And our hope, of course, is that we can move up in the number of people that we can bring into the stadium,” Mossman said. “But we've been developing different scenarios from the very beginning because we didn't know what the number was going to be.
“So we had to plan for a wide range. So if it changes, if it goes up or down, we can make that modification work. We're prepared for that.”
During recent years, OU single-game tickets were hard to find. For the 2020 season opener, they will be impossible to come across.
With limited capacity, there are no single-game tickets available. In fact, demand was higher than supply as more season-ticket holders wanted to attend games than seats were available.
OU used its points system through the Sooner Club, which is the same system used to allocate OU-Texas tickets and bowl tickets.
“It's a process that our fans are familiar with. I think most of them probably expected us to default to that system because it’s a good, equitable way to allocate the tickets,” Mossman said. “Even in that system, we had some season ticket holders who opted out for this season so that created some opportunities for other people. Generally the response has been very good.
"I think all of us are grateful to have a fan base that understands the difficult circumstances that we're operating in right now. They really have been flexible with us and patient with us. That has been very helpful along the way.”
