Welcoming fans to Oklahoma football games means 'looking for normal within a very abnormal situation'

The SoonerSports2Go app will be used for everything from parking to digital ticketing to ordering concessions at designated stations.

OU has been exploring ways to increase the number of touchless services because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Downloading the app before home games will be necessary.

“The touchless part will be the biggest change that people will notice in the stadium. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that," Mossman said.

Masks must be worn by fans to enter the stadium and during the game.

Mossman was asked about the feedback to that mandate, as well as what would happen if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask in the stands.

“Obviously, we're going to encourage everyone to do that and we will address it in the stadium if there's a refusal. Those situations are always handled on a case-by-case basis,” Mossman said. “But I think the appeal from our standpoint is that we really want to play all of the games that we can play this season. The cooperation is going to go a long way towards helping us achieve that goal.