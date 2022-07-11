Welcome back college football: Four burning questions entering Big 12 Media Days

Editor's note: The Tulsa World is sending Guerin Emig, Eric Bailey, Kelly Hines, Eli Lederman and photographer Ian Maule to the Big 12 Media Days in Arlington. Follow each of them on Twitter and go to Tulsaworld.com/sports to read their stories and see Ian's photos.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's time for college football fans to rejoice.

Christmas in July begins this week as the Big 12 Media Days convene at AT&T Stadium. Five schools — including Oklahoma State — will meet reporters on Wednesdays. Five others — including Oklahoma — will take the stage on Thursday.

This will be the last time these specific 10 schools — together since 2012 - will meet at this event. Four new schools (BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston) will join the league in 2023.

Brett Yormack will meet the media for the first time as the Big 12's commissioner. He will address reporters on Wednesday morning.

What are some burning questions heading into the Big 12 Media Days? The Tulsa World's college football reporters took some shots before the preseason event:

Eric Bailey (OU beat writer): How big a chip will OU have on its shoulder entering fall camp?

Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12’s preseason poll and individual awards for nearly 10 seasons.

Entering this season, the Sooners were shunned by media covering the league.

For the first time since 2015, OU wasn’t voted as the team-to-beat in the 10-game conference. Oklahoma was slotted No. 2 behind defending league champion Baylor.

The Sooners only had one first-team selection — punter Michael Turk — on the all-conference team.

It’s been a long time since Oklahoma has been doubted this much entering the season. The main reason is the turnover, including new head coach Brent Venables.

How will the team respond to holding underdog status for the first time in years?

Dillon Gabriel, the Big 12’s preseason newcomer of the year, will be charged with leading the program. He’ll attend with teammates Marvin Mims, Ethan Downs and Woodi Washington during Thursday’s session of Big 12 media days.

All four players, as well as Venables, will be asked how they feel about not being the favorite. How they answer will be interesting with fall camp on the horizon.

Kelly Hines (OSU beat writer): How does OSU follow the 2021 success?

The Cowboys are coming off a thrilling season, undoubtedly one of the best in program history. They tied a school record with a dozen wins, finished atop the Big 12 regular-season standings and capped the year with a program-defining comeback victory against No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

OSU, which was picked to finish third in the Big 12 media preseason poll, will look to sustain success while many of its central figures remain the same — including reigning Big 12 coach of the year Mike Gundy, who received a $1 million raise in the offseason.

First-team All-Big 12 quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is entering his fourth year as a starter, is among the players slated to attend media days along with electric receiver Brennan Presley, and a defense that returns only five starters will be represented by standout defensive ends Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy.

Eli Lederman (OU beat writer): Where does conference realignment stand?

Little less than a year after plans for Oklahoma and Texas’ impending jump to the SEC surfaced in July 2021, the Big Ten sent the latest shockwaves across college athletics late last month when the conference’s member institutions voted unanimously to add Pac-12 powers USC and UCLA, securing the 2024 arrival of the pair of southern California schools.

So, with all 10 of the Big 12’s football programs set to descend upon Arlington while questions continue to swirl around further movement within the college football landscape, what now?

Multiple reports following the Big Ten’s announcement pointed to the Big 12 — led now by newly appointed commissioner Brett Yormark — targeting as many as six Pac-12 programs to bolster the league with BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston already scheduled to join the conference in 2023.

A July 8 report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that discussion over any imminent movement from the remaining Pac-12 has since slowed.

One year after OU and Texas shook the Big 12 and set off a flurry of moves with their upcoming exits, Oklahoma State remains while the league appears now more likely to add than splinter and poised to battle for its place in the national hierarchy behind the SEC and Big Ten. The Sooners, meanwhile, are set to head to the SEC no later than 2025.

Columnist Guerin Emig: Will the new commissioner make headlines?

Wednesday morning marks our first look at Brett Yormark, Bob Bowlsby's Big 12 successor. What a moment for the 55-year-old till-now professional sports and entertainment executive.

Yormark will be the first major college athletics administrator with a public forum since USC and UCLA shook the ground by moving to the Big Ten Conference. That lends gravity to every word he says beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The traditional play would be to speak in generalities and be cautious not to give away any grand Big 12 plans regarding realignment. Yormark, though, was hardly a traditional hire.

I doubt he stands in the middle of AT&T Stadium and declares: "The Pac-12 shall be ours." That doesn't mean he can't strike an assertive tone on behalf of the Big 12, an aggressive one even.

Yormark might lack experience in college sports, but he is fully aware of the value of being proactive. The tone of a speech often matters as much as its contents. He knows that, too.

The intellectual in Bowlsby always emerged at his State of the Big 12 addresses. We were all very much aware of how smart he was when he finished talking.

Wednesday morning, it's more important for Yormark to let us know how shrewd he is. Or let his new conference know at least. The league's very future depends on that.