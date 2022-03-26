Wease back in the fold at OU, ready to contribute in the passing game again in 2022

NORMAN — Before Theo Wease volunteered the details of his offseason, there was something Oklahoma’s redshirt junior wide receiver had to make clear.

“First, I'll start by saying I never wanted to leave Oklahoma,” Wease told reporters Thursday. “I love this place.”

Wease may not have wanted to make an OU exit. But late last fall, the Sooners’ 6-foot-2 pass catcher was ready to go.

Sidelined for the bulk of the 2021 season by a lower body injury he reaggravated in fall camp, Wease was already mulling a move away from Norman before Lincoln Riley’s departure. Then a day after the head coach who recruited him to OU left for USC on Nov. 28, 2021, Wease jumped into the transfer portal.

In the portal, Ole Miss emerged among his most attractive transfer destinations. Earlier this month, Wease told OU tight end Brayden Willis on the “The Podcast on the Prairie” that he was particularly intrigued by a certain Rebels offensive coordinator: Jeff Lebby.

When that same coordinator joined coach Brent Venables’ first staff at OU, Wease pulled his name from the portal with his decision sealed on a return for Year 4 with the Sooners.

“The turning point I would definitely say was Coach Lebby, just his philosophy and how real he made me feel,” Wease said. “It was just a family-like feel I got from him”

This spring, Wease is back in the fold at OU and ready to resume his playmaking role in the offense now led by Lebby in 2022.

In Wease, the Sooners return a wide receiver who hauled in a joint team-best 37 receptions the last time he was at full strength in 2020. Now healthy for the first time in a full year, he's ready to contribute in the passing game once again.

"I'll give you a scale from 1-10 – I'd probably say 11," Wease said of his status in the first week of spring camp.

The last five-star recruit standing from OU's class of 2019, Wease now sees himself as a leader within the Sooners wide receiver room. Sophomore pass catcher Jalil Farooq said Wease has "always been a guy I looked up to," this week.

And on the field, Wease's presence brings OU needed experience at the position. Of the Sooners' current receivers, only Marvin Mims has more career catches to his name than Wease and his 45 receptions.

With Wease fully fit again, he offers OU and quarterback Dillon Gabriel loads of possibility in 2022. It's an opportunity that comes in the wake of a challenging 2021 campaign that featured injury, turnover and a journey in and out of the transfer portal.

"It was hard," Wease said. "I went through the injury, missed the whole season and then the coaching change. It was hard, but my family stayed with me. They uplifted me and everything, and my teammates still talk to me about everything. It was hard, but at the end of the day it was a pretty easy decision."

That decision was a big one for the Sooners. Lebby takes charge of the offense this spring missing OU's top three pass catchers from a year ago in Jadon Haselwood, Mario Williams and Mike Woods.

The first-year coordinator offered excitement about the role he feels Wease can play in his up-tempo scheme this week and credited the fourth-year junior for working his way back this spring.

"Guy is operating at a high level as far as just being a human," Lebby said. "Being a guy that’s done things right every single day. He’s been incredibly competitive. He’s been incredibly bought-in. He’s worked his butt off in getting to this point.

"We’re two days into spring ball, so (I'm) excited about where he’s at and proud of him, because of his work ethic and how he’s led in that room. I think he can fit in in a great way."

Any lingering effects from the injury that kept Wease off the field last fall are behind him now, he explained. Like the rest of OU's receivers, he spent the first week of spring camp finding his legs and adjusting to the new pace of the Sooners' offense.

But as Wease settles back in for 2022, he returns with perspective gained from the past year.

"I’m grateful for the injury because it brought something out of myself," Wease said. "I knew I had it in me but being injured and being off the field made me dig deeper and actually find that and put it to work.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.