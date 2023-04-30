NORMAN — After returning home to Marita Hynes Field over the weekend, coach Patty Gasso and top-ranked Oklahoma have now likely made their final trip outside the Sooner State in 2023.

“This has been a tough season of travel,” Gasso told reporters this past week. “I think our team would tell you that. They’ve been troopers. They really have. So I’ve been really proud of that.

“I know the signature is when you get home and you can dump all your clothes out, zip up your suitcase and put it away. And I know a lot of them don’t (often do that) because they know we’re leaving in four more days. But now, truly, they can do that. And that’s a sign of like we’re home now. I know they’re starting to really be excited about that.”

Back in Norman this weekend, OU (45-1) outscored visiting Kansas 30-2 across a three-game sweep and claimed the Sooners’ 11th-consecutive Big 12 regular season title with an 8-2 victory Sunday afternoon. And now, barring a seemingly unlikely late-season turn, OU won’t leave the state again this spring.

Indeed, the Sooners’ path to the program’s third-straight national championship runs through the state of Oklahoma.

After completing a fifth conference series sweep in five tries, OU hits this road week. But even away from Marita Hynes Field, the Sooners won’t travel more than 130 or so miles from Norman.

OU kicks off the final week of the regular season at Tulsa’s Collins Family Softball Complex with a 5 p.m Tuesday matchup with the Golden Hurricane, a makeup date for last week’s weather-induced postponement. From there, the Sooners next head to Stillwater for a three-game set at Cowgirl Stadium and a visit to No. 7 Oklahoma State to close out the regular season slate in 2023.

Stillwater, in all likelihood, will represent the last hostile environment OU steps into this season.

That’s because the regular season finale will feed straight into the Big 12 Championship at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium from May 11-13, a venue in which the Sooners have claimed three of the last four conference tournament titles.

OU holds a record of 136-50 all-time under Gasso at the Hall of Fame Complex, a stadium that saw 8,930 fans show up to watch the Sooners beat Texas last month.

Marita Hynes Field, on the near-certain assumption that OU maintains hosting duties, will play host to the Sooners’ next postseason phase in 2023 with NCAA Regional and Super Regional action headed for Norman. On its home field, OU carries a modest record of 543-62-1 (.896 winning percentage) since 2004.

And should the Sooners advance to their 11th Women’s College Series appearance, they’ll be back at Hall of Fame Stadium June 1-9. Since 2016, Gasso and Co. are 57-10 inside the venue with four national titles to the program’s name.

For Gasso — that OU won’t visit another difficult road environment after Oklahoma State — stands among the challenges she faces.

“There’s no rest for the weary,” she said. “I’ve got to find a grind for them. I have to because when we play at the World Series, it really leans a lot in our favor. It’s a little bit easier to play in that. But I need them to feel what it means to not be easy and I think they’re going to be feeling that next weekend (at Oklahoma State).”

To Gasso’s point on the Sooners’ road slate in 2023, her players relished the opportunity to return home over the weekend for their first home action since April 11.

“The travel is a big grind that not a lot of people talk about,” pitcher Alex Storako said.

Storako, a fifth-year transfer from Michigan in her first season at OU, holds plenty of experience on the road. Sophomore right-hander Jordy Bahl, however, would know more about the value of staying close to home on the path back to the Women’s College World Series.

Back in the circle at Marita Hynes Field in Friday’s opener against Kansas, she felt the difference back in the circle

“It really felt like we hadn’t been home in a while,” Bahl said. "Definitely good to be back and be with the Sooner nation. It’s awesome having the support that this program does. It’s rare for a team to have the following that our team does. We’re very thankful for that.”