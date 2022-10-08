'We’re all responsible for that': Sooners' defensive struggles continue in Red River rout

DALLAS — The 118th edition of the Red River Showdown may be remembered primarily for Oklahoma’s offensive futility.

Missing starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners gained a season-low 195 yards of offense, including just 24 after halftime. They picked up only 11 first downs compared to Texas’ 36. And for the first time since 1965, OU was shut out by a Longhorns defense, this one a unit that allowed 37 and 20 points in two previous Big 12 games this fall.

But, for a third straight week, part of the story for the Sooners was also about an OU defense gashed by yet another conference opponent.

‘It was tough, certainly, the result,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said following the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas Saturday afternoon. “Because that’s not the standard here at the University of Oklahoma and we’re all responsible for that.”

Entering Week 6 last among Big 12 teams in total defense, the Sooners were dissected and run over once again at the Cotton Bowl.

Behind the arm of quarterback Quinn Ewers and his 289 yards and four touchdowns in his first action since Sept. 10, the Longhorns totaled 585 yards of offense en route to their largest-ever margin of victory over OU. And with the legs of Bijan Robinson (130 yards, two touchdowns), Texas had the fuel for a running game that tolled the Sooners for 296 yards as OU gave up 275-plus yards on the ground for a third straight week.

Together, all of it combined for the Longhorns’ all-time high scoring total in any game against the Sooners, dating back to the rivalry’s inception in 1900.

“In some ways, we looked like maybe a tired football team,” Brent Venables said. “There’s probably several reasons why. Right now we’re having to play near perfect football. And we’re just not able to do that right now.”

Saturday’s shaky defensive performance from Venables’ defense is the latest in a troubling series for OU.

Only 14 days ago, the Sooners stepped into their Week 4 matchup with Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and near the top of the nation in sacks, tackles for loss and points allowed.

Since then, OU has given up 48.3 points and 587.3 yards per game. A ferocious pass rush which tallied 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in its first three games has now recorded only 12 TFL and a single sack in its last three, all Big 12 losses. And the consecutive defeats to TCU and Texas in Weeks 5 and 6 mark the first time in school history that the Sooners have lost back-to-back games by 30-plus points.

So what’s happened to a unit that opened the season in such dominant form?

“That’s a great question,” Venables said. “I don’t think it’s any one particular thing. Right now, we’re not playing with the kind of confidence, the kind of fundamentals. We’re not getting off blocks like we need to. We’re just not able to play with any kind of rhythm on defense.”

And how can the Sooners re-instill their confidence in the Sooners with three of the Big 12's top offenses still on the schedule over OU's final six games?

“There’s a mindset that has been instilled into this football program,” linebacker David Ugwoegbu said. “We’re very unshakable, whether it’s a win or a loss. To answer that question to keep everybody locked in is to do exactly what we’ve been doing since the beginning of the season.

“There’s a formula that goes into what we do every single day of the week. We have full intention to following that and full intention of leading the young guys to follow that as well.”

The steel of that confidence will be tested again in Week 7 when the Sooners host a Kansas offense which opened play Saturday third in conference with 41.6 points per contest.