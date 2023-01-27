'We played horrible': Sooners seek to bounce back from season-worst loss with Saturday's visit from No. 2 Alabama

NORMAN — Was the game film especially unpalatable following Oklahoma’s 79-52 loss at No. 11 TCU Tuesday, the Sooners’ largest defeat this season?

“Yeah,” OU senior forward Jalen Hill confirmed Friday afternoon. “Let’s face it. We played horrible. They played great. We played horrible. And we just got to bounce back from it and learn from our mistakes. We can’t have another game like that the rest of the season.”

“Our film session was very to the point,” coach Porter Moser added. “These guys have been resilient bouncing back.”

The Sooners (11-9, 2-6) latest bounce-back attempt comes with a daunting visit to the Lloyd Noble Center from second-ranked Alabama at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon (ESPN) as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge. A future OU conference foe, the Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 SEC) comes to Norman sitting atop the SEC standings and riding nine consecutive wins led by star freshman Brandon Miller (19.5 points per game).

“I think he’s recruited high-level athletes to his system,” Moser said of Alabama coach Nate Oats. “He’s got shooters, speed and has length. They try to make more threes than you, get to the foul line more than you. And they’re going to rebound and get their misses. Defensively, they’re trying to not let you get a lot of threes. They have elite, quick guards.”

Moser explained Friday that the 27-point loss at TCU marked the first time the Sooners “didn't compete and have a belief” in 2022-23. In the midst of the second three-game skid of his coaching tenure at OU, Moser couldn’t dwell on the loss long.

“We've got to move on,” he said. “Let's get ready for Alabama.”

Storylines

Starting five: Moser and his players speak often of the importance of the first four minutes of each half. Of late, the numbers indicate that OU is struggling mightily during those critical early minutes.

“I think it just comes out to us being locked in,” Hill said. “Those teams are coming out locked and loaded the first four minutes. We’re just digging ourselves a hole that sometimes it's hard to get out of and back into the game.”

Over the Sooners’ past four games dating back to the Jan. 14 win over West Virginia, OU has been outscored 64-34 between the opening four minutes of the first and second halves. Weighing heavily on those numbers are Oklahoma State’s 15-5 run to open the second half on Jan. 18 and TCU’s 11-0 run to start Tuesday’s game.

Over the eight “four-minute periods” across those four games, OU has been beaten in six.

All of that raises questions around OU’s starting lineup of Grant Sherfield, Milos Uzan, Hill, Jacob and Tannger Groves, which has remained unchanged for 12 games since Uzan entered the unit on Dec. 6.

Could a lineup shift alter OU’s early period woes?

“I'm looking at it, but right now it's just more of why,” Moser said. “Is changing the starting lineup going to be the magical answer? No. I don't suspect that yet. But if there's a need to be a change, I'm going to make a change.”

High praise for Walker: The Crimson Tide visit Saturday afternoon with a projected 2023 NBA Draft lottery pick in Walker, the 6-foot-9, first-year forward.

The Sooners’ second-year head coach had plenty of good things to say about him Friday.

“Brandon Miller, the freshman — we’ve played against a lot of people we’ve talked about that are going to be in the lottery and first round. I don’t know if anyone is going to go higher than Brandon Miller,” Moser said. “He’s a Kevin Durant-type player to me. I think he’s elite. He lets the game come to him. As a freshman, he doesn’t force a lot. He makes the extra pass and then he can score at all levels. I think he’s really, really good.”

Miller’s 19.5 points per game lead the SEC and he enters the weekend fourth in the league averaging 8.2 rebounds per game.

Luck of the draw: Saturday’s slate — with all 10 Big 12 programs matched with an SEC opponent on the same day for the 10th consecutive season — will mark the final installment of the SEC-Big 12 challenge with the SEC set to launch the ACC-SEC Challenge in 2023-24.

Moser, for one, might not miss the annual event.

“We’ve had a nice draw,” he joked Friday. “The No. 1 team, Auburn, last year. We have the No. 2 team that could be No. 1 this year, Alabama. I think that’s been a heck of a draw for us.”