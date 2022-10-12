'We obviously have a long way to go': Sooners, OU defense still waiting for it all to click entering Week 7

NORMAN — To Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s current defensive woes aren’t down to one particular thing. Over the course of the three-game skid that’s dropped the Sooners to 3-3, it’s been everything.

“We’re not tackling very good right now, if everybody hasn’t noticed,” Venables said. “We’re not fitting very good. Getting lost in traffic. We’ve gotta do a better job as coaches of what we’re doing. What we’re seeing through the course of the week isn’t translating consistently like it needs to to just to play well — not to play great — just to play well.”

The defense Venables spoke of Tuesday morning is the one that got trounced by Texas at the Cotton Bowl last Saturday, one week after it was dismantled in a 31-point defeat to TCU. It’s the same one Kansas State ran over to the tune of 275 rushing yards a week before that, too.

Through three Big 12 Conference games, OU has allowed 145 points, more than it has allowed in any three-game stretch since 1997. The Sooners have yielded opposing offenses 1,762 yards — including 932 rushing yards — and 93 first downs. Since OU wreaked havoc on Nebraska on Sept. 17, the Sooners have registered just a single sack.

Now in Week 7, off the back of the first back-to-back 30-plus point losses in program history and in the midst of the program’s longest losing streak since 1998, the Sooners host 19th-ranked Kansas and a Jayhawks offense that will pose a threat no matter which of quarterbacks Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean starts under center.

“It's one of our last three home games for the season,” Venables said. “We're sitting at 3-3. We've got a chance to have a strong finish. People are going to remember this team by how we finish. I think it's incredibly important that this week, like any other week, is virtually the same in regard to what it takes to win and be successful.”

The defense Venables and Co. will lean on to achieve that strong finish looked sapped at times in the 49-0 loss to Texas last weekend. Venables said so himself.

“In some ways we looked like maybe a tired football team,” Venables explained postgame at the Cotton Bowl.

Asked to expand on it this week, Venables unfurled a seven-minute response that took up 17.5% of his near 40-minute press conference.

The short version?

“The season is always challenging mentally and physically, whether (or not) you’re winning a whole bunch of games,” Venables said. “As the season goes on, the air gets thinner. It gets harder, not easier. No matter whether you’re being successful or you’re not being successful. It gets harder.”

Later on in the answer, Venables hinted at plans to tweak OU's gameweek schedule and pointed to the looming open week following Saturday’s visit from Kansas as a needed break.

“I do think we have to try to help our guys stay fresh,” he said.

Schematically, Venables is standing resolute in the face of adversity.

Over the course of the first six games this fall, OU has operated primarily in two defensive alignments: a three-man front and a four-man front. Of late, neither of the chosen set-ups has done much to mask the Sooners' shortcoming in physicality or fundamental play.

So, as OU's defenders find their place in the in his defense, Venables is sticking with the system he has seen proven out over two decades.

“I would just say this — you use maybe 20 years of experience, over a decade of excellence systematically," Venables said. "The biggest thing is developing the fundamentals, the understanding, the techniques, helping guys find the football, get off of blocks, take good angles, trust their eyes, trust their responsibility, and then do it over and over and over and over again and not get bored with it."

Six games into this fall, OU has another six to make its progress in 2022. Week 7 with the Jayhawks offers that latest chance as the Sooners continue waiting for everything to click.

"This is a game of improvement and development," Venables said. "We obviously have a long way to go."