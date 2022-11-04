'We like to see those rocket ships take off': Michael Turk is OU's ultimate special teams weapon

NORMAN — When Brent Venables says Oklahoma punter Michael Turk doesn’t “live in La La Land”, the Sooners’ first-year head coach means a few things.

Turk, Venables explained earlier this week, isn’t delusional about how he’s playing or performing at a given time. OU’s sixth-year special-teamer isn’t one to get especially frustrated, either. Maybe the most valuable tool in Turk’s belt, outside of the right leg that rockets punt after booming punt, is his keen self-awareness.

“You’ve got to have that before you can create the change that you want,” Venables said.

Those elements helped Turk through a bout with kicking struggles earlier this fall. And they are part of what’s fueling another season for Turk as one of the Sooners’ most crucial weapons.

“If you’re not performing the way you’re capable of, I’m sure there’d be some frustration for a player,” Venables said. “He’s able to not be his own worst enemy and just go back to work with the fundamentals.”

For yet another fall, Turk finds himself hanging among the top punters in the nation in 2022.

Entering Saturday’s visit from Baylor (2 p.m., ESPN+), Turk sits sixth in the country averaging 45.8 yards per punt. Punting more than every Big 12 punter other than Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton — who announced a season-ending knee injury earlier this week — Turk paces the conference in average yardage and punts of 50-plus yards (13), and his 13 punts inside an opponents’ 20-yard line rank third in the league.

Last weekend, in the Sooners’ 27-13 win at Iowa State, Turk’s six total punts traveled an average of 49.3 yards, including a pair of game-shifting, fourth-quarter boots of 60-plus yards each.

Once again, the former Arizona State transfer is serving as the Sooners’ dean of field position. And through eight games, Pro Football Focus grades him as the No. 8 punter in the nation.

“Football always has been and always will be a game of field position, and he’s had a fantastic year,” said OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “We like to see those rocket ships take off.”

Perhaps Turk’s most tangible impact is owed to his hangtime. That also happens to be the name of Turk’s YouTube channel, which has garnered 189,000 subscribers to date.

Of Turk’s 40 punts this fall, opposing kick returners have opted to return only seven for a slim total of nine yards. Entering play in Week 10, the Sooners’ 1.29 yards allowed per return ranks eighth nationally.

That’s due in large part to Turk’s leg and the air he is getting under his soaring kicks.

“Field position is everything,” Venables said. “Those yards add up. Field position turns into points if it’s not in your favor … the hangtime is what you’re alluding to and it’s been a big part of playing efficient on both sides of the ball.”

Turk’s punting has fingerprints all over the Sooners’ success this fall. But for his sustained dominance in the punting game, his final season of college football began with a hiccup.

“I feel like I had a slower start than I wanted,” Turk said.

In 2020, after two seasons punting at Arizona State, Turk became the first player to return to college football after going through the NFL Draft process, with help from an NCAA waiver. After his debut season at OU last fall, he contemplated the NFL again but instead returned to the Sooners with an eye on refining all the smallest bits of his punting.

“Really mastering every part of the craft,” he said in August.

Yet early this season, Turk found himself grappling with one particular technique: the pooch kick, designed specifically to limit punt returns and to pin opponents deep in their own territory.

That’s when Venables saw his punter go to work and recognized Turk’s steely approach to his job.

“There’s a fundamental technique aspect to it that I think he just really got back to some of the basics from a pooch standpoint,” Venables said.

At Iowa State last weekend, the fruits of Turk’s labor showed up and poured water on a potential Cyclones comeback.

With help from Turk’s first career passing touchdown — a second-quarter, fake field goal pitch to kicker Zach Schmit — the Sooners clung to a 20-13 with a little over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Turk unleashed a 61-yard punt. On the next possession, he boomed a 60-yarder that OU downed at the Iowa State 2-yard line.

Both punts were followed by Cyclones turnovers; the second produced Eric Gray’s game-icing touchdown run.

“The two 60- and 61-yard punts in the fourth quarter were just enormous,” Venables said afterward.

Sharpened from his early season struggles, Turk remains one of the Sooners’ unsung weapons as OU enters a critical final stretch in 2022.

“I think this was my best game so far, obviously,” Turk said. “So I’m thankful that I picked it up. And Lord willing can just finish the year strong. One punt at a time.”