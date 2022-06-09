'We like that': Sooners relishing underdog status en route to first Super Regional since 2013

NORMAN — Sometime during the five-plus-hour rain delay that interrupted Game 3 of the Gainesville regional championship Monday night, Oklahoma assistant coach Reggie Willits got a text message from his father, Gene, and showed it to Sooners head coach Skip Johnson.

Then Johnson shared the message with his oldest son, Tyler, his wife, Cathy, after that and eventually, OU’s fifth-year coach sent it to his players.

Subject of a widely circulated message?

“It was about David and Goliath,” Johnson said.

“We had a bunch of Davids is what we’ve got, that try and overcome adversity and get out there and play. And that’s what’s been really fun is to see the guys get better every week and to have that intensity.”

From there, the Sooners emerged from the rain delay, poured on four eighth-inning runs and topped the Florida Gators, 5-4, to claim the program’s first NCAA regional title since 2013.

On Friday, OU (40-22) meets another Goliath in the form of No. 4-seed Virginia Tech in Game 1 of the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional. The Sooners’ quest for a first College World Series since 2010 continues at 2 p.m. inside Virginia Tech’s Atlantic Union Park on ESPN2, followed by Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday. First pitch for Game 3, if necessary, is to be announced.

In its fifth all-time Super Regional appearance, OU meets a high-powered Hokies (44-12) offense that enters tied for sixth in the nation with 118 home runs this spring, led by sophomore infielder Tanner Schobel’s 18. Sooners left-hander Jake Bennett (8-3) is expected to start Friday, followed by David Sandlin (8-3) in Game 2.

OU heads to Blacksburg winners in seven of its past eight games dating back to the start of the Big 12 Championship on May 25. As the Sooners have rattled off wins in recent weeks, including the program’s third-ever Big 12 title, confidence within the team has bubbled.

“I think we’re just feeding off of each other,” said infielder Peyton Graham, who launched a two-run home run in the eighth inning Monday. “Pitchers doing well, the hitters feed off of it and vice versa. It goes hand in hand.”

The regional victory in Gainesville over the 2017 national champions marked OU’s latest and greatest win this spring. Yet as the Sooners continue their postseason run and return east two wins away from a first MCWS appearance since Johnson took over in 2018, they are intent on maintaining the David vs Goliath attitude OU channeled in the clincher at Florida.

“We still have a chip on our shoulder,” said outfielder Kendall Pettis. “We still see stuff on social media about how we’re the underdogs. But we want that. We don’t want any bandwagons. We want to be the guys that people are doubting on. We like that.

“That’s what gives us confidence and energy.”

TEAM CAPSULES

Virginia Tech

Seed: No. 4

Record: 44-12

Coach: John Szefc (fifth season, 129-102)

Top players: IF Tanner Schobel, .374 BA, 18 HR,73 RBI; OF Jack Hurley, .380 BA, 13 HR, 53 RBI; C Cade Hunter, .330 BA, 16 HR, 64 RBI

Top pitchers: RHP Drue Hackenberg, 10-2, 3.10 ERA, 84 Ks; RHP Griffin Green, 7-2, 4.52 ERA, 59 Ks.

How they got here: After winning the ACC regular-season Coastal Division title, the Hokies won three straight games over Wright State and Columbia to reach the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional.

Oklahoma

Seed: Unseeded

Record: 40-22

Coach: Skip Johnson (152-102)

Top players: OF Tanner Tredaway, .367 BA, 55 runs, 57 RBI; IF Peyton Graham, .339 BA, 19 HR, 68 RBI; IF Blake Robertson, .313 BA, 5 HR, 44 RBI

Top pitchers: LHP Jake Bennett, 8-3, 3.69 ERA, 112 Ks; RHP David Sandlin, 8-3, 5.25 ERA, 83 Ks.

How they got here: The 2022 Big 12 tournament champions opened the NCAA Gainesville regional with a win over Liberty before topping Florida in three games to advance to the fifth Super Regional in program history.

