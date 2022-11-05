'We got swallowed up': Sooners rush defense falters again as Baylor's Williams notches career day in Norman

NORMAN — One week ago, from a tunnel inside Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium after Oklahoma’s 27-13 win over the Cyclones, cornerback Woodi Washington considered the 66 rushing yards the Sooners’ allowed in Week 9 and surmised that OU’s run defense had made meaningful progress.

“I think it’s going to be a great spark for us,” Washington said.

If the showing in Ames was a step forward, OU’s rush defense took two steps backward against Baylor Saturday.

“We just weren’t good enough today,” said Sooners coach Brent Venables. “The discipline, physicality when we had to get a stop and stop the run.

“They outrushed us.”

Like so many other Big 12 rushing attacks this fall, Baylor (5-3, 4-2 Big 12) thrashed the Sooners on the ground in its 38-35 win inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon, pounding the run game to hand OU (5-4, 2-4) its second home loss in a season for the first time since 2014. Powered by a career day from sophomore running back Craig Williams, the Bears tore through the conference’s worst-ranked run defense for 281 total rushing yards on 48 carries and scored all five of their touchdowns via the run.

Baylor’s cumulative rushing total marked the fourth time OU has conceded more than 275 rushing yards to a Big 12 opponent this fall. And Saturday’s proceedings followed many of the same patterns as the Sooners’ previous 2022 conference bludgeonings courtesy of Kansas State, TCU and Texas; of the Bears’ 281 rushing yards, 192 of them came on nine plays of 10 yards or more, including Williams’ 43-yard burst on a critical 3rd-and-3 that put the Sooners’ fourth loss of the season on ice.

Afterward, missed tackles and a lack of execution in the biggest moments had linebacker DaShaun White shaking his head.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” he said. “But it’s been kind of a growing pain for us. We have to push through it. … They did a really good job today.”

Much of the damage was done by Williams, the fourth-year running back affectionately known as “Sqwirl.”

Coming into Saturday, Williams had tallied 209 rushing yards on 43 attempts with a pair of touchdowns thus far in 2022. He nearly matched that season total in Norman in Week 10, carrying the ball 25 times for 192 yards and accounting for two of Baylor’s five rushing scores to leave his imprint all over the Bears’ second-ever win in Norman.

After OU found the end zone on its opening drive, Williams completed the visitors’ response with an 11-yard rushing score little more than five minutes after Dillon Gabriel’s opening salvo. On the second-quarter scoring drive that handed Baylor a 24-14 lead, Williams’ legs charged all 65 yards Baylor needed as he cut through the Sooners across four plays for his second rushing score.

“Sqwirl ran hard,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “The dude is 160 pounds and is pulling guys with him.”

In the closing minutes, Williams was as good late as he was early Saturday, helping shut the door on a Sooners’ comeback. Eric Gray’s one-yard punch-in cut the score to 38-35 with 4:05 remaining before Williams burst through the Sooners’ defense one last time on a critical late third down, rushing 43 yards and well beyond OU’s secondary before pulling up to preserve possession to cap his career day with a heads-up play.

“I didn’t need to score and give OU the ball back,” Williams said. “It was just the right play.”

For Williams Saturday, just about everything went right as Baylor outran and pushed around an OU defense that was once again overmatched in conference play.

“They physically got after us a good number of times and we got swallowed up,” Venables said.