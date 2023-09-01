A gameday snapshot as Oklahoma hosts Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman

Three players to watch on Saturday

Dillon Gabriel: This is his offense. The quarterback is the undisputed leader, it’s his final college season, it’s important he gets off to a good start.

Marcus Major: He enters the season healthy and with high expectations after being listed atop the depth chart as a starting running back.

Rondell Bothroyd: The Wake Forest transfer enters his sixth season and earned a starting role on the defensive end position.

Twitter poll time

I hit Twitter (or “X”) to ask three poll questions about Saturday’s games.

Here are the results:

Who will be the Sooners’ leading rusher against Arkansas State on Saturday?

Marcus Major: 35.1%

Tawee Walker: 31.8%

Jovantae Barnes: 23.4%

Gavin Sawchuk: 9.7%

Total votes: 951.

My vote will be for Walker, who I expect will surprise some people in the opener. But, of course, who will get the most carries? It’s always hard to say.

Here’s what offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said this week.

Lebby: “You talk about target touches for sure, but as you get into the flow of a game and understand who’s got the hot hand, subbing when we need to sub when guys are tired inside the flow of a drive. It’s different week to week and series to series. That’ll play out differently every single week.”

How many points will the Sooners allow against Arkansas State on Saturday?

0-6: 17.2%

7-13: 58.9%

14-20: 15.4%

21+: 8.4%

Total votes: 842.

My vote is with the majority, which is 7-13.

The Sooners only allowed 13 points in last year’s season-opening win against UTEP last season.

Will the Sooners finish with more passing yards or rushing yards against Arkansas State?

Passing yards: 34.4%

Rushing yards: 65.6%

Total votes: 914.

Oklahoma will have an experienced offensive line, which could benefit the running backs and pave the way if the game turns into a blowout game. Again, I’m with the majority and voting rushing yards.

Welcome back Lindsey Street!

Oklahoma’s players and coaches won’t make any preparations for the Southeastern Conference, but that doesn’t mean fans are making the move to 2024

Lindsey Street is back with tailgating taking place on Saturday. It’s a perfect return to set up for next year’s SEC schedule.

As an added bonus, the Walk of Champions has been moved down Lindsey Street this year. It begins at 8:45 a.m.

Looking for another home celebration

Oklahoma has won 17 consecutive home openers and 33 of their past 35 home openers. The only losses came to one school – TCU.

The Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma 20-7 in 1996. It was John Blake’s debut as Oklahoma’s coach. TCU also beat the Sooners 17-10 in 2005 when Paul Thompson and Rhett Bomar were the team’s quarterbacks.

On the call

Roy Philpott (play-by-play) Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline) are calling the action for ESPN.

Final word

Oklahoma 51, Arkansas State 10. The main storyline will be all the new faces making plays, especially on defense. An added bonus could be the debut of Jackson Arnold if the game develops into an early blowout.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.