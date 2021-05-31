WCWS storylines run deep (including the possibility of Bedlam, round 5, with huge stakes)

Just one glance at the Women’s College World Series bracket has left Bedlam softball fans salivating at the scenarios.
Is Oklahoma anxious to avenge its loss to 2019 champion UCLA? Can Oklahoma State use quality pitching to make a deep run just 60 miles from campus?
And what about the heart-stopping possibility of a Bedlam game on Friday night?
Of course, both teams have to get first-round wins (Oklahoma plays James Madison at 11 a.m. Thursday and OSU takes on Georgia at 1:30) to get the dream matchup most want to see.
Whether Oklahoma and Oklahoma State meet or not, softball takes center stage in the state this week beginning with Thursday's Women's College World Series first-round games.
The newly expanded USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City now allows for 13,000 fans, which coincides with the recent NCAA allowance of 100% capacity at postseason events.
This week’s storylines expand outside the state’s borders. UCLA comes back to defend its crown. Arizona and Alabama are familiar occupants of OKC dugouts this time of year. Georgia owns one of two victories over OU this season, while Florida State looks to celebrate at Hall of Fame Stadium like it did when winning the 2018 national title.
And don’t forget James Madison, which is making its debut after going 39-2 this season. No non-Power 5 school has advanced to the WCWS since Louisiana in 2014. JMU broke that streak.
The Dukes (39-2), from the Colonial, went through SEC powers Tennessee and Missouri to be one of the final eight teams playing softball in 2021.
Tickets are always hard to come by and it will be a seller’s market if the Bedlam teams do meet this week.
This is just the third time both schools have been at the WCWS in the same year. Two seasons ago — just like this year — they were on the same side of the bracket.
Oklahoma beat OSU 6-1 en route to the best-of-3 championship series against eventual winner UCLA.
The Sooners beat Oklahoma State in three of four meetings this season. After losing to the Cowgirls 6-4 in a Big 12 series opener, OU won 6-4 and 11-8 in the regular season before taking a 10-2 (six innings) decision in the league championship game.
The Sooners will play in their 14th overall WCWS and are making their fifth straight appearance.
This is the ninth WCWS appearance for the Cowgirls and second under sixth-year coach Kenny Gajewski.