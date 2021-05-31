WCWS storylines run deep (including the possibility of Bedlam, round 5, with huge stakes)

Just one glance at the Women’s College World Series bracket has left Bedlam softball fans salivating at the scenarios.

Is Oklahoma anxious to avenge its loss to 2019 champion UCLA? Can Oklahoma State use quality pitching to make a deep run just 60 miles from campus?

And what about the heart-stopping possibility of a Bedlam game on Friday night?

Of course, both teams have to get first-round wins (Oklahoma plays James Madison at 11 a.m. Thursday and OSU takes on Georgia at 1:30) to get the dream matchup most want to see.

Whether Oklahoma and Oklahoma State meet or not, softball takes center stage in the state this week beginning with Thursday's Women's College World Series first-round games.

The newly expanded USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City now allows for 13,000 fans, which coincides with the recent NCAA allowance of 100% capacity at postseason events.

This week’s storylines expand outside the state’s borders. UCLA comes back to defend its crown. Arizona and Alabama are familiar occupants of OKC dugouts this time of year. Georgia owns one of two victories over OU this season, while Florida State looks to celebrate at Hall of Fame Stadium like it did when winning the 2018 national title.