OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma extended its NCAA Tournament record to 51 consecutive wins with Monday’s 4-2 victory over Stanford in nine innings.

There have been very little close calls during the streak, but Stanford came close twice to upsetting the Sooners during the Women’s College World Series. The Cardinal fell 2-0 to OU in the opening round.

What does Stanford coach Jessica Allister think it will take to beat Oklahoma?

“A timely hit. I don't think I watch back those games and think that there was no way for us to win either game. I think we can win both games, but we need to have a timely hit,” Allister said. “Like I said, and I told our players this, this isn't a dig, but we had the right hitters up. In order to beat a team of that caliber, it's going to take timely hitting.

“I think we went toe-to-toe with them. I thought we played great games, and I think, like I said, an inch here, an inch there, that can be a very different outcome in both games.”

Getting defensive

Oklahoma’s pitchers on Monday — starter Nicole May and reliever Jordy Bahl — have had success all season.

But even with solid players in the circle, the OU defense cannot ease up.

“That's one of the funnest part of the game, playing great defense behind our pitchers who do such an amazing job,” Grace Lyons said. “We're kind of the last line of defense behind them. Making sure they've got our back and we've got theirs. It's so important to play clean defense and clean ball in general.”

Stanford put some pressure on Bahl, but she was able to get out of jams.

“It's really just let's go to work. Turn around, look at the defense, and it's like, ’All right, let's go to work. We're going to get out of this.’ I mean, it's just as simple as that,” Bahl said.

Feeling blue

When Bahl has entered the pitcher’s circle this season, many have noticed a different look to her catchers.

Bright blue tape is put on the catcher’s chest protector. Why is that so?

“The blue is just more of something to lock her eyes on. It's nothing,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “There's no big philosophical story behind it. It's just locking your eyes on it, and it's just a different color than the guard, chest protector.”

Bahl threw 55 pitches against the Cardinal, with 41 of those being strikes.

Freshman phenom

NiJaree Canady, only a freshman, is one of the nation’s top pitchers.

The right-hander from Topeka, Kansas, kept the powerful OU offense at bay until getting two runs scored against her in her fifth inning of action against the Sooners in the opening-round game and on Monday.

“I feel like the more hitters kind of see a pitcher, the more the odds could tip in their favor,” Canady said. “I feel like that's something to work on in the off-season, just getting stronger and working on endurance.”

What did she learn about herself and her future after the WCWS experience?

“That I can play at this level,” she said. “Coming in, I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know ... we get Oklahoma right off the bat, and now I know like I can, for the most part, I can pitch to any team in the nation.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.