WCWS notebook: Sooners, Cowgirls earn day of rest with victories

Another day off: Each Oklahoma and Oklahoma State win is rewarded with a day off during the Women’s College World Series.

After Saturday’s 7-2 victory over Texas, the Sooners will get Sunday to rest while awaiting the survivor of an elimination game between UCLA and Florida. OSU also will return to play on Monday to face the winner of Arizona-Texas.

Is momentum sacrificed with an extra 24 hours off? OU proved that’s not the case after getting Friday to rest after beating Northwestern on Thursday afternoon.

“We just had a short little dance party in the locker room because we have another day off,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “I don’t even know what to do because having been here, it’s just like chaos. It’s get to your hotel, OK, get your stuff, let’s get ready, look at video, eat fast, eat fast. It’s like that.

“Now I’m like, What are we supposed to do? Lay around the hotel? What are we going to do here? It is great for your pitchers. One thing that my coaching staff and my training staff has done a great job with is recovery and hydration and mobility. All of those things are really paying off for this team right now.”

Both OU and OSU have played the minimum of games during the NCAA Tournament, winning three games at the regional, two times during the Super Regional and twice at the WCWS.

“A day off definitely helps. It just gives us a chance to recover, take a breath, stay out of the sun, get our pitchers recovered,” Tiare Jennings said. “It’s a time to prepare. I think the day off definitely has helped us for sure. I really like the adjustment to this tournament.”

This is the first year that the scheduling has been changed. It also allows a Tuesday break before the best-of-3 championship series begins on Wednesday.

Maxwell on two days’ rest: It didn’t take Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski long after Thursday’s 4-2 win over Arizona to settle on a starter for the Cowgirls’ second game of the week at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Two days removed from a dominant showing against the Wildcats, Kelly Maxwell was back in the circle Saturday evening to face Florida.

“I knew after we won the first game that we’d go right back there. She’s our ace. Just didn’t think much about it, to be very honest,” Gajewski said after OSU’s 2-0 win over the Gators. “I mean, I felt like once the last pitch was thrown in the first game, that’s right where we were going to go.”

Gajewski’s decision to return to Maxwell was boosted, in part, by the new WCWS schedule format introduced this spring which granted OSU a day off following Thursday’s win.

“With the day off, it made sense,” the seventh-year coach said. “If we didn’t have that in the old format, I probably would have went to Morgan Day.”

Operating on two day’s rest, Maxwell delivered. The redshirt junior left-hander struck out nine Florida batters, recorded her 20th complete game of the season and made some history Saturday while anchoring OSU to the WCWS semifinals.

Maxwell’s seventh strikeout marked her 300th of the season. She joins Melanie Roche (1993) and Lauren Bay (2002, ‘03) as the only other pitchers to reach the milestone in program history.

ABC and chill: Saturday’s OU-Texas game was broadcast nationally on ABC. It’s the first time a WCWS contest has been shown on the network.

Gasso called it an “absolute honor.”

“To think that we are in a game on ABC is just a wow factor for me personally,” the OU coach said before drawing laughter by saying, “I don’t even talk to our team about it because they don’t watch ABC, they watch Netflix.

“For me, it was a wow moment. For our sport, for women’s athletics, it’s just off the charts. I am really anxious to see what kind of viewership there was because it’s just going to.”

Fifty-percent failure: Texas coach Mike White was asked about Jocelyn Alo’s ability to perform on a big stage like the WCWS.

White was only half-joking when mentioning that the OU slugger is batting around .500, which means she’s failing “half the time.” As an opponent, that’s how you have to look at it.

“There’s the gap in how well you can play and how well you do play,” White said. “Her gap’s very small. It’s called the performance gap. She’s going to perform on the big stage consistently and she gets up for that. It drives her.

“That’s what we want as coaches. We want athletes that can be motivated by the situations, not be afraid of them, and perform. We talk about when the lights turn on. We’ve got a lot of 5 o’clock hitters — great in batting practice, but not when the lights turn on. Their team does that.”

Cowgirls match Gajewski-era record: OSU’s win over the Gators improved the Cowgirls to 48-12 this spring and marked the latest bit of history set for the program in 2022.

The 48th victory matches the record win total of the Gajewski era, set last spring by OSU’s 2021 team which finished the year with an identical 48-12 mark. The 2022 crop now sits tied for the third-highest single-season win count in program history, trailing the 49-win Cowgirls of 1992 and the 51-game winners of 1988.

— Eric Bailey and

Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

