WCWS Notebook: OU, Texas setting aside Red River Rivalry in championship series meeting

OU, Texas set aside Red River Rivalry: On both sides of Red River, at least while Oklahoma and Texas battle it out in the 2022 Women’s College World Series championship series over the next few days in Oklahoma City, the rivalry is on hold.

“When you talk about Texas, right now we are not caught up in Red River Rivalry,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said Tuesday afternoon. “We're not caught up in all of that. The fans can get into that, but we're playing for a national championship.”

Top-seeded OU meets Texas in the best-of-three championship series beginning at 7:30 p.m Wednesday inside Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

The Sooners (57-3) dropped Game 1 of Monday’s semifinal with UCLA before responding in Game 2, clobbering the Bruins 15-0 to reach their seventh WCWS final in 10 seasons. Texas (47-20-1) improved to 6-0 in elimination games in 2022 and secured its latest meeting with the Sooners with a pair of wins over No. 7-seed Oklahoma State on Monday night.

OU is 3-1 in four previous games against the Longhorns this spring.

Like Gasso and Co., Texas intends to shove aside the longstanding rivalry with OU as it pursues its first national championship in program history.

Catcher Mary Iakopo, for instance, harped less Tuesday on the logo of the team in the opposite dugout and more on the familiar faces of Sooners Tiare Jennings, Alyssa Brito, Nicole May and Kinzie Hansen — players she grew up around in California.

“I've actually played with most of those girls, so it's like playing the California teams all over again,” Iakopo said. “So it's pretty fun to see them, just in a different uniform.”

OU slugger Jocelyn Alo, speaking on the degree to which the rivalry seeps onto the WCWS stage, kept in line with her coach.

“It is a Red River Rivalry. But at the end of the day we are competing for a national championship, and it doesn't matter whoever is in that other dugout,” Alo said. “It just is a matter of us going out there and playing the game that we know how to play and just continually staying one step ahead of the other team.”

House money: Texas coach Mike White joked that when he goes to Las Vegas, he’s more of a donator.

That response came when he was asked if he felt like Texas was playing with “house money” entering the WCWS best-of-three championship series against Oklahoma.

“If you do happen to get something up, then you use it,” White said. “You might as well spend it and try to get more. We've been playing really free, and I think that's the concept we're playing with, it is that we're not supposed to be here. We play best when we're relaxed and we're carefree, and that's what we've been doing.”

Texas is the first unseeded team to play in the best-of-three championship series.

Janae Jefferson said there’s been motivation provided for the team since regionals play.

“Honestly, I think what Coach said, just going out there and playing with a chip on our shoulder and knowing that no one really expected us to be here or thought we deserved to be here,” Jefferson said. “Even us not hosting a regional, I honestly think it played out in our favor. So just going out there each game and giving it our all and having fun at the end of the day because we wouldn't be in this position if we didn't give it our all out there.”

Gasso, White share WCWS format critique: The pair of championship series coaches both had praise on Tuesday afternoon for the new-look WCWS scheduling format introduced this spring. Gasso and White also shared similar opinions on a potential tweak for the future.

The NCAA built two additional days into the WCWS schedule in 2022, accounting for potential weather delays and granting extra days rest to the teams that remained in the winner’s bracket. On Sunday, while UCLA and Texas fought for their places in Monday’s semifinals, OU and Oklahoma State enjoyed days off.

“First, I'll say the days off are really important for rest, recovery, mobility,” Gasso said.

But then came Monday, which saw the Bruins and Longhorns each take Game 1 victories from OU and OSU, respectively, forcing a pair of “if-necessary” games that began 30 minutes after the final out of the previous contest.

That's a problem in the new format that both Gasso and White identified.

“I felt it for us and Oklahoma State,” Gasso said. “The last time we played a doubleheader was in March, and we are in the final four and we're playing a double-header 30 minutes after — I mean, you're playing two games with a 30-minute break to decide who is going to play for a national championship. I didn't like that, even though we came out victorious.

“I think if the teams that come through the winner's bracket and lose that we should be playing on a Tuesday night so you get the day off.”

White concurs.

“You play all year for it, so maybe eliminating double-headers altogether would be a good thing,” he said. “But we've got a step forward right now. I think it's been a good step. Especially giving the winning teams one day off in between certainly helps.”

Belly of the beast: Hall of Fame Stadium will be filled with crimson-and-cream fans during the championship series.

Hailey Dolcini was asked about playing in front of an OU-heavy crowd.

“For us, we just tell ourselves they're cheering for us. It's what you have to do sometimes. I think we're just enjoying the experience, and the fact that regardless of who they're cheering for, there is upwards of 13,000 people here,” the UT pitcher said. “It's an amazing experience as an athlete, but it's also incredible to see how far the sport has come. I think we're just enjoying every moment regardless of what they're yelling.”​

— Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Eric Bailey Sports Writer I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men's basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391