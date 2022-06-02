WCWS Notebook: Jordy Bahl returns to circle for Sooners; Riley Boone has big inning

Bahl makes return: While Jordy Bahl was getting loose in the bullpen during Oklahoma’s 13-2 win over Northwestern, the pitcher drew plenty of onlookers at the Women’s College World Series.

It was a moment that OU fans had been waiting for. The star pitcher and national freshman of the year had been sidelined since May 6 with a sore arm.

When she emerged from the dugout to replace starter Hope Trautwein to get the game’s final out, she received a standing ovation from the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex crowd.

OU coach Patty Gasso admitted after the game that she didn’t expect Bahl to return this season.

“To see her doing what she's doing today is the biggest victory that we've had thus far this season,” Gasso said.

Bahl only threw 11 pitches — allowing two singles before getting a game-ending groundout — but it was a huge step for the program at the season’s most important moment.

“We need her, but these two pitchers (Trautwein and Nicole May) have been crushing it. So adding Jordy to the mix and making you now train for three different pitchers instead of two is difficult for teams,” Gasso said. “But it was a victory just seeing her being able to pitch because truly I didn't think she would be able to come back. She's done everything right, and she's done it 24 hours a day every day since it happened. To see this going on is a victory.”

Boone’s moment: Riley Boone led off the Sooners’ third inning with a double off the right-field wall to spark a six-run inning.

After sliding into second base, she enthusiastically pounded the bag.

“I hurt my hand, but firing up my teammates. I yelled ‘I got you’ to my teammates, so I think just trying to get something started,” the Owasso High School graduate said with a smile.

Boone would bat twice in the inning, adding an RBI single.

Gasso was asked about what drew her to recruiting Boone.

The OU coach said she was impressed with how she made everyone on her high school team better and never lost confidence.

“Everything about her just resonated. I must have her. She's not a pitcher, but she's pitching for her high school team, and she's coaching her high school team,” Gasso said. “And in that moment I'm like, I've got to fight hard to get this Riley Boone. I needed her. I wanted her for those kinds of heartfelt moments.

“That's what I felt today is it kind of takes me back to what I saw before. She got on second and fired everybody up. That's one thing about her besides her play is just her style, her emotion, her passion, her work ethic, her personality. Her style is just so loyal to this program as well.”

Making an adjustment: Northwestern starter Danielle Williams kept the Sooners stymied in the first two innings with a heavy use of change-ups.

OU would eventually finish with seven hits and six earned runs against the Big Ten pitcher of the year, with the brunt of the work coming in the third inning.

How did the team fix things?

“I think just adjusting our timing,” said Jayda Coleman, who had a third-inning grand slam. “You saw we were a little out in front earlier in the game. We had to adjust to her change-up because she had a really good change-up. So just later in the game, switching up our timing a little bit.

Added Jana Johns, who had a fourth-inning grand slam: “I would say really just focusing on hitting the ball, letting it get deep and just hitting it to right field because we were early all game, and I think letting the atmosphere get to you kind of, you just have to breathe and stick to the process.”

Drag bunts: Oklahoma’s two grand slams are the only ones in the program’s WCWS history. It’s also just the second time in the WCWS that one team has hit a pair of grand slams (Washington, 2009 vs. Georgia). … OU broke school records for runs (13, previous 10) and RBIs (13, previously 10) at the WCWS. Both records broke were in last year’s 10-3 win against UCLA. … Johns’ five RBIs are the most by an OU player at the WCWS. … OU has won by mercy rule in 39 of 57 games this season.

Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

