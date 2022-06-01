WCWS notebook: Bedlam schools rule All-American first-team selections

Oklahoma (five players) and Oklahoma State (one) made up a third of the 18 members of the NFCA Division I All-America first team, the association announced on Wednesday during a Women’s College World Series press conference.

The Sooners had unanimous selections in utility player Jocelyn Alo and second baseman Tiare Jennings. Jordy Bahl (pitcher), Jayda Coleman (center field) and Grace Lyons (shortstop) also earned honors.

OSU was represented by pitcher Kelly Maxwell on the first team. Miranda Elish was named to the second team.

Oklahoma has had at least three first-team selections for four consecutive years

Alo has been an All-American selection in four years, including three first-team picks.

Jennings is hitting .385 with 24 home runs, which is fourth nationally.

Lyons, the two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year, has smacked a personal-best 21 home runs this season. She’s hitting .418.

Coleman is batting .429 and has a .590 on-base percentage, which is third-best in the NCAA.

Bahl was named the national freshman of the year. She has thrown 132⅓ innings with a 0.95 ERA and 199 strikeouts. She’s been nursing a sore arm since May 6, but OU coach Patty Gasso said she will be available to pitch in the WCWS.

Maxwell is 19-4 with a 1.16 ERA. She has amassed 279 strikeouts this season, including a 16-strikeout performance during a no-hitter against Texas Tech earlier this season.

Elish was 13-4 (2.09 ERA) in the circle with 128 strikeouts in 104.0 innings pitched. She’s hitting .351 with seven home runs.

'Let’s go baby! Boomer!'

Jayda Coleman always has the attention of Oklahoma’s vast social media following upon arrival at a stadium

When the center fielder departs the bus, she screams “Let’s go baby! Boomer!” at the camera. If you ask her, she doesn’t even know how the tradition began.

“I think I was just going crazy off the bus one day and P-Pac (OU assistant director of communications Patrick Dunn), our camera guy, was like, ‘oh my God, do that again.’ And then it just became a trend and everyone started loving it. And I love doing it,” Coleman said.

Coleman said she wants to get creative with her shouts, but everyone seems to love the traditional “let’s go baby! Boomer!” cheer.

Gajewski grateful for contract extension

On the subject of the five-year contract extension set to keep him in Stillwater through 2027 that was announced over Memorial Day Weekend, Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski was humble Wednesday afternoon.

“I don’t understand why this is getting so much attention. It’s because of them,” the seventh-year coach said, gesturing to the trio of players sitting beside him at the podium. “I’m just reaping the benefits I guess. Me and my staff. They’re the ones who win. I’m just trying to drive the ship and keep them on path.”

OSU announced a new deal for the Cowgirls’ coach Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Gajewski and Co. swept Clemson in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional, advancing to a third straight Women’s College World Series. The contract remained pending approval over the weekend. Terms of the agreement have not yet been released.

Gajewski’s latest extension follows last month's Big 12 Championship title victory over top-ranked Oklahoma and arrived with the Cowgirls set to make three consecutive WCWS appearances for the second time in school history.

His freshened contract also comes as programs across the country dive into the coaching market with the likes of Texas A&M emerging among the most lucrative openings after the Aggies chose not to renew the contract of 26-year head coach Jo Evans. Gajewski admits he’s aware of how frequently his name comes up this time of year. His players heard the murmurs this time around, too.

“His name is thrown around in conversations a lot,” said outfielder Chelsea Alexander. “I think that speaks to him as a coach and his success on the field. We know how lucky we are to have him. When I hear those things (about Gajewski leaving) ... I don’t believe that until I see it.”

Gajewski, who emphasized the importance of his current, settled family life in Stillwater as part of his decision to extend, views the new deal as another signal of commitment from OSU.

“I’m on my fourth or fifth amendment in seven years. So I think if people don’t already know, we’re serious about softball here,” he said. “We’re serious about everything. And I feel very lucky that I’m in this place.”

Elish’s availability remains unclear

Since Miranda Elish exited an April 24 win over Texas with an apparent injury to her throwing arm, Gajewski’s public stance on the right-hander’s timeline for return has remained unchanged.

When he was asked again about Elish’s availability in the circle for the WCWS, there were no surprises.

“I don’t know. I’m going to give you the same answer,” Gajewski said. “I see her trying to throw here and there. I’ve tried to just put it out of sight, out of mind. So if she walks up and says ‘I can pitch’. We’ll take a look and see.”

Elish (right biceps) has not pitched since departing injured from her last start in late April, leaving the Cowgirls down a 13-game winner with a 2.09 ERA for the past six weeks. While unavailable to pitch, Elish has remained effective at the plate; she enters the WCWS as OSU’s second-leading hitter batting .351 with hits in six or her past seven games.

Another element at play for Elish this week in Oklahoma City is a family dynamic.

When the Cowgirls face Arizona in Game 1 Thursday (8:30 p.m., ESPN), her sister Madi will be in the opposite dugout. The younger Elish, a freshman pitcher for the Wildcats, carries a record of 8-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 77⅓ innings pitched this season.

“This is kind of wild — the fact that they’re here and we’re playing them in the first game,” Gajewski said.

The Cowgirls coach said he had heard the Elish family plans to split its rooting interests, at least for the WCWS opener.

“I think it’s her dad and her brother who are going to be on the Arizona side. And her mom and her aunt are going to be on our side to kind of make it fair,” he said. “I told them they don’t have to make it fair. They can all be on our side. We’ll see where that goes.”

Bedlam is the favorite

According to BetOnline, Oklahoma is a strong favorite to win the WCWS.

The Sooners are 4/7 odds to win their sixth national championship in history.

Oklahoma State has the second-best odds (3/1) while traditional powerhouse UCLA sits at 6/1. Florida is 7/1.

Northwestern and Texas are 12/1, while Arizona and Oregon State are 20/1.

