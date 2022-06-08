WCWS Notebook: Alo sets more records with pair of Game 1 home runs

Alo’s record-setting blasts

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo notched her latest bit of history in a historic 2022 season with a pair of home runs in Wednesday’s championship series opener.

With the Sooners slugger’s blasts in the first and fifth innings, Alo raised her home run tally for the 2022 WCWS to six and moved into sole possession of the record for most home runs in a single WCWS event.

Alo’s three runs driven in raised her WCWS count to 13 and surpassed UCLA’s Andrea Harrison (10 RBI in 2010) for another WCWS record. At 323 career RBI, Alo now sits second all-time in NCAA history, six behind Arizona’s Jenny Dalton (1993-96).

Sooners break WCWS scoring records

Last spring, OU needed eight games to reach 49 runs to set a new WCWS scoring record. With 16 runs Wednesday night, the Sooners smashed their own mark in only the fifth game of their latest run in the WCWS.

OU enters Thursday’s Game 2 with 54 runs for the event, scoring 10.8 runs per game while on pace to top UCLA’s previous record tally of 9.4 set in 2010.

The Sooners’ 16 runs matched the single-game WCWS run record. Other teams to score 16 runs in a WCWS game: OU (2019), Florida (2011) and UCLA (2010).

Sooners set new home run mark

OU’s six home run performance marked the 18th time the Sooners have launched four or more home runs in a game this spring.

The six blasts from Alo (2), Taylon Snow, Jana Johns and Tiare Jennings (2) set a new WCWS record and represented the most home runs in a WCWS game since UCLA hit four in 2019.

Johns hit by pitch … again

Texas’ Hailey Simpson plunked Johns with two out in the first inning, raising Johns hit by pitch count on the season to 18. Hit 96 times over her career in Norman, Johns now sits behind only Radford’s Becky Mantel for most all-time in NCAA history.

Record attendance

The crowd of 12,234 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex set a new championship series record.

— Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

