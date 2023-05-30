Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An intriguing storyline at the Women’s College World Series will surround the Gasso family.

Oklahoma’s coaching staff includes Patty and her son JT Gasso. Her youngest son DJ Gasso is Utah’s associate head coach

There won’t be much time for reunions with all family members targeting a national championship. Besides, DJ Gasso told the Tulsa World on Tuesday, ignoring all the outside chatter will come natural.

“The family doesn’t care a ton about it,” DJ Gasso said. “It’s cool. It’s awesome. But that has no effect ... it’s all about the kids. It’s all about the players. We’ve never wanted the spotlight on us, so we never focus on that.

“It’s always been about winning and the experience of these players, these kids and them going to battle. It’s the players' playground and we get to be involved in it.”

Oklahoma will face Stanford at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Utes take on Washington at 8:30 in opening-round games.

There won’t be much downtime for family to spend time together outside of a Tuesday night banquet. Utah’s preparations moving forward include a Wednesday practice at OU's Marita Hynes Field, where JT Gasso spent many years during his youth.

DJ Gasso was asked what his first conversation with his mother was like after Utah clinched a WCWS bid last weekend.

There was so much going on for both, but they were able to carve out time for a quick talk.

“She was saying how happy she was for us and congratulations,” DJ Gasso said. “She’s not going to be the one to hype you up a ton and give you a bunch of pats on the back.

“The message wasn’t ‘Hey, I’m proud of you.’ The message was more like ‘Hey, come here to win games. Make sure you’re not getting here too high because you’re here to win.’”

DJ Gasso’s earliest memory of the USA Hall of Fame Softball Complex was rolling down the outfield berms while Oklahoma was playing. Since then, there are portable bleachers in that portion of the main stadium and OU has won six national championships.

“I loved that 2013 season. I had my high school buddies and we were doing the ‘Boomer Sooner’ chants from the infield and outfield stands. I was painting my body. I was like the cheerleader in the stands,” DJ Gasso said while recalling national championship. “That 2017 game, I didn’t have a voice against Florida. That was crazy. It’s just those experiences and memories that you always have. In 2016, no one thought you’d be able to do it, right?”

From an OU fan to a Utah coach, is there anything that DJ Gasso will take from his mom to his current squad?

“One thing that she’s able to do — it’s incredible and everyone thinks that it might be a mean-mug face — but she’s able to keep composure,” DJ Gasso said. “Whether it’s the 17th inning against Florida or it’s the last out in a national championship game or it’s two strikes and you are down by three against Clemson in the seventh inning, you’re going to keep the same face. You’re going to keep the same composure, whether you are winning or you are losing.

“It’s one big thing that she does really, really well in those high-pressure, big moments. When you see people have success, have failures, have ups and downs, my mom will be very even-keeled."

“That’s definitely something I’ll try to use and take. That’s one message I can definitely use for our team — staying neutral, staying in the moment and not letting things get too big.”

