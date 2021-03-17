Watch Now: What Sherri Coale said to open at her retirement press conference

Sherri Coale, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who guided an Oklahoma women’s program barely surviving into a national powerhouse, announced her retirement on Wednesday.
Coale informed her team during a morning meeting, capping a 25-year career that was highlighted by four Big 12 championships and three Final Four appearances which included a national runner-up finish in 2002.
Here is what she said as her opening statement in a Wednesday press conference.
