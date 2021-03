After losing to Oklahoma State twice in the regular season, the Sooners took the Cowgirls to overtime in Friday's Big 12 tournament opener, but ultimately lost 89-80.

The OU women's basketball team is now 12-12 for the 2020-21 season. Head coach Sherri Coale talked about the team after Friday's game, as well as expressing optimism that they may still get a chance at the postseason.