Watch Now: What OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said about NIL on April 15
Watch Now: What OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said about NIL on April 15

Oklahoma Spring Game

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Video from April 15, 2021. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler asked about Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rule changes that began July 1. COURTESY/Sooner Sports TV

The NCAA’s governing bodies on Wednesday adopted a stopgap policy that lets student athletes earn money from activities like social-media posts and autograph signings, reversing decades of restrictions.

The interim policy is for athletes in all 50 states and across all three divisions. The organization rushed to come up with a solution just before new rules were set to take effect in at least 10 states.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler on Wednesday tweeted a statement about Name, Image Likeness (NIL), including a new personal logo featuring his initials with a snake head and rattlesnake tail.

Rattler previously addressed NIL during an April 15 media session.

