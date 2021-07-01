Watch Now: What OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said about NIL on April 15

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Video from April 15, 2021. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler asked about Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rule changes that began July 1. COURTESY/Sooner Sports TV
adopted a stopgap policy that lets student athletes earn money from activities like social-media posts and autograph signings, reversing decades of restrictions. The NCAA’s governing bodies on Wednesday
The interim policy is for athletes in all 50 states and across all three divisions. The organization rushed to come up with a solution just before new rules were set to take effect in at least 10 states.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler
a statement about Name, Image Likeness (NIL), including a new personal logo featuring his initials with a snake head and rattlesnake tail. on Wednesday tweeted
Rattler previously addressed NIL during an April 15 media session.
Photos from OU spring football game
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Kendall Dennis (21), safety Bryson Washington (15), and linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) tackle running back Eric Gray (0) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners safety Jordan Mukes (29) tackles wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) tackles running back Marcus Major (24) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) catches a pass while being defend by cornerback Joshua Eaton (1) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith (20) tackles running back Todd Hudson (23) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during warm ups before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Josh Ellison (90) celebrates with defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) after Ellison's fumble recovery during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) attempts to catch a pass while being defended by cornerback Kendall Dennis (21) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (9) pushes Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Devin Staton (85) out of bounds during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Harrington (16) guards Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Devin Staton (85) during warm ups before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Marcus Stripling (33) tackle running back Jaden Knowles (25) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) returns to the sideline after an offensive possession during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) walks towards the locker room before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks up the sideline during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Pierce Hudgens (49) chases quarterback Ben Harris (15) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Ryan Peoples (43) attempts to tackle wide receiver Devin Staton (85) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Kendall Dennis (21) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
042521-tul-spt-emigcolumn oudefense
Oklahoma defensive linemen Isaiah Cole (top left) and Kori Roberson (right) tackle running back Mikey Henderson during Saturday's spring game.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line coach Bill Bedenbaugh walks up the sideline during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Micah Bowers (5) runs the ball during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch leads players through a drill before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) attempts a pass during warm ups before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Marcus Stripling (33) tackle running back Jaden Knowles (25) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Pierce Hudgens (49) pressures quarterback Micah Bowers (5) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith (20) tackles running back Jaden Knowles (25) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball during warm ups before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Marcus Hicks (99) and linebacker Joseph Wete (45) tackle running back Jaden Knowles (25) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners linebackers Shane Whitter (13) and Caleb Kelly (19) tackle running back Eric Gray (0) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) goes through drills before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (9) hits wide receiver Major Melson (30) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kori Roberson (92) tackles running back Todd Hudson (23) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Micah Bowers (5) runs the ball during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Gabe Brkic (47) kicks a field goal during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners safety Jordan Mukes (29) tackles wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaden Knowles (25) runs through an attempted tackle by linebacker Jake McCoy (41) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaden Knowles (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris (3) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Mikey Henderson (3) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) walks towards the locker room before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks up the sideline during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team play during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners safety Bryson Washington (15) tackles quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaden Knowles (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball during warm ups before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) laughs while talking to defensive lineman Dominique Jones (91) before the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) attempts to catch a pass while being defended by cornerback Kendall Dennis (21) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) catches a pass while being defend by cornerback Joshua Eaton (1) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talks to former Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Bryan Mead (38) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Mikey Henderson (3) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kori Roberson (92) tackles running back Todd Hudson (23) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
