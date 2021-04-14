 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: What new OU women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk said after being introduced Tuesday
0 comments

Watch Now: What new OU women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk said after being introduced Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Video courtesy of Sooner Sports TV from April 13, 2021. Joe Castiglione presented Jennie Baranczyk with a polo, coach's whistle and pair of Jordans after introducing her

Video courtesy of Sooner Sports TV from April 13, 2021. Jennie Baranczyk spoke to media at OU's Lloyd Noble Center.

Jennie Baranczyk comes to OU after a successful nine-year stay as Drake’s head coach. She owns a career record of 192-96 and had a string of six consecutive 20-win seasons for the Missouri Valley Conference school.

The Lloyd Noble Center became a welcoming spot for the second new head basketball coach inside a week. Last Wednesday, new men’s coach Porter Moser was introduced at the same podium at midcourt.

Here's what she, and OU athletics director Joe Castiglione, had to say at the Tuesday introductory press conference.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The immeasurable impact of Gil Cloud and who might replace him

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News