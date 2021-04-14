Watch Now: What new OU women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk said after being introduced Tuesday

Jennie Baranczyk comes to OU after a successful nine-year stay as Drake’s head coach. She owns a career record of 192-96 and had a string of six consecutive 20-win seasons for the Missouri Valley Conference school.
The Lloyd Noble Center became a welcoming spot for the second new head basketball coach inside a week. Last Wednesday, new men’s coach Porter Moser was introduced at the same podium at midcourt.
Here's what she, and OU athletics director Joe Castiglione, had to say at the Tuesday introductory press conference.
