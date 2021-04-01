 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Update on former Broken Arrow OL Andrew Raym from Sooners coach Bill Bedenbaugh
0 comments

Watch Now: Update on former Broken Arrow OL Andrew Raym from Sooners coach Bill Bedenbaugh

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The former Broken Arrow standout was among the highest-rated recruits in the 2020 class.

The top in-state recruit of the 2020 class, Broken Arrow's Andrew Raym looked like a candidate for immediate playing time after joining the Oklahoma Sooners.

Raym played in nine games last season on special teams and at left guard in a reserve role, which OU co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said Wednesday was partially due to him being a true freshman who didn't have a full spring football practice season to prepare due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bedenbaugh spoke about Raym's potential for the 2021 season and more during Wednesday's media session.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News