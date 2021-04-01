Watch Now: Update on former Broken Arrow OL Andrew Raym from Sooners coach Bill Bedenbaugh

The top in-state recruit of the 2020 class, Broken Arrow's Andrew Raym looked like a candidate for immediate playing time after joining the Oklahoma Sooners.
Raym played in nine games last season on special teams and at left guard in a reserve role, which OU co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said Wednesday was partially due to him being a true freshman who didn't have a full spring football practice season to prepare due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bedenbaugh spoke about Raym's potential for the 2021 season and more during Wednesday's media session.
