Watch Now: Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan dismissed from Oklahoma football program

An archive of police scanner traffic surrounding the incident also identified Bridges and McGowan as persons of interest.

Riley was asked if it was difficult to weigh the balance between helping troubled players and just cutting losses.

“I don’t know if it’s that difficult,” Riley said. “I think you have mistakes that guys make that you think that they can learn from and overcome. And then there’s always got to be a line there.

“It’s certainly not a free pass. There are certain things – if they happen – that there’s really no explaining left to do. We are in the business of helping people. We can’t forget that. Every little mistake that happens out there, people want us to toss guys away immediately. That’s not our nature. That’s not who we want to be at all.

“But at the same time, we also have the university and a proud football program and a lot of things here to protect as well. We’re going to help these kids as much as we can. But we’re certainly going to protect the program and the university as well.”

Bridges was suspended following a positive drug test after the 2019 Big 12 Championship game. He only was eligible for one game last season and caught two passes in the Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.

McGowan entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. He played only one season with the Sooners. He had 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season, with a 73-yard run and a 47-yard reception against Florida.

