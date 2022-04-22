Watch Now: Steve Owens remembers dancing in 'Harlem Shake' video made at Heisman Park

The setting was surreal during that 2013 afternoon at Heisman Park.

One moment, Steve Owens was on a ladder polishing his larger-than-life statue.

Minutes later, Owens was wearing a green hulu skirt, straw hat and dancing on the statue base of his likeness while joined by former Oklahoma star Trey Millard wearing a gorilla suit.

Beneath them, the entire Oklahoma football team, Barry Switzer, Brian Bosworth and Billy Sims dressed in costume.

The “Harlem Shake” dance craze had invaded Norman.

Does Owens remember that day?

“I try to forget it,” Owens said, laughing hard when recalling the making of the viral video.

“We were all dressed up,” the 1969 Heisman Trophy winner said. “Climbing on the statue (at 65), it was tough. But it was great fun.”

Representing his home state is important to Owens, who also was OU’s athletic director for 19 months prior to Joe Castiglione’s hiring in 1998.

Owens had the second statue dedicated inside Heisman Park. A Miami High School graduate, he followed fellow Oklahoman Billy Vessels’ unveiling.

“My first hero was Billy Vessels,” Owens said of the 1952 Heisman winner. “I was so fortunate, throughout my years, to get to know Billy. He became a great friend.

“He was somebody that I wanted to be like. I wanted to be Billy Vessels. He was my hero. Just a wonderful guy. I think he certainly set the standard for us as Heisman winners with the way he conducted himself. He was a true gentleman and a great player.”

Baker Mayfield will be the sixth player honored in Heisman Park.

“I’m so happy for Baker and that I got to watch him throughout his career,” Owens said. “He’s a great competitor. To see him play was special, to see a leader like him who would do whatever he had to do to win games.”

