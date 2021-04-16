Watch Now: Sooners OL Marquis Hayes talks about decision to return, Spencer Rattler's leadership and more

Sooners offensive lineman Marquis Hayes — a guard who has started the past 24 games — announced in January that he would return for his redshirt junior campaign.
It was an important keep for a line that has already lost Adrian Ealy and Creed Humphrey to the NFL draft, which is later this month.
Hayes spoke with the media Thursday about his decision to return to college, who could potentially fill the void left at center with Humphrey's departure, Spencer Rattler's leadership and more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!