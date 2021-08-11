 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Sooners' Alex Grinch, Perrion Winfrey and Eric Gray talk SEC announcement
Watch Now: Sooners' Alex Grinch, Perrion Winfrey and Eric Gray talk SEC announcement

Aug. 5, 2021 video. Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, DL Perrion Winfrey and RB Eric Gray talk move to SEC in 2025. Video courtesy Sooner Sports TV

OU head football coach Lincoln Riley said that Thursday was the only day that coaches and players would approach the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC. After the two-hour window, all talks with reporters would be aimed at the 2021 season, which begins with Friday’s first fall camp practice.

Among the Sooners answering SEC questions were former Tennessee running back Eric Gray; defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey.

