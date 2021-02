The Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team (9-10, 6-8 Big 12) logged its first at Fort Worth since 2017 Wednesday night.

Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory had 16 points and 6 rebounds in the 74-60 win, which was the Sooners' largest margin of victory over a conference opponent this season.

After the game, head coach Sherri Coale talked about the team's defensive identity this season.