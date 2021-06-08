Watch Now: Postgame reaction to WCWS standing ovation for James Madison's Odicci Alexander

NCAA video from June 7, 2021. JMU and OU players react after semifinal game to special moment
James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander had quite the run at the Women's College World Series in the past week.
It was JMU's first WCWS appearance, and the Dukes stuck with Alexander at the mound through most of their four games. James Madison defeated both the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowgirls --- the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked teams --- in their opening games.
OU softball had to face Alexander and the Dukes in elimination games Sunday and Monday, where
the Sooners prevailed in both games.
Alexander was pulled from Monday's contest in the fifth.
filled with OU fans. She drew a standing ovation from the USA Softball Hall of Fame crowd
Alexander, JMU coach Loren LaPorte, and OU's Jayda Coleman and Giselle Juarez spoke about the moment after the game.
Photos: OU softball advances to WCWS final after defeating James Madison
Oklahoma's Giselle Juarez pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against James Madison, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
James Madison's Odicci Alexander reacts after striking out in the fourth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes (11) celebrates at third base after hitting a triple against James Madison in the fourth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
James Madison's Madison Naujokas, top, forces out Oklahoma's Mackenzie Donihoo (12) on a ball hit by Lynnsie Elam in the fourth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma's Lynnsie Elam (22) scores behind James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett, right, in the fourth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
James Madison shortstop Madison Naujokas reaches for but cannot get to a ball hit by Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen for a single in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) runs home behind James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett, right, as teammate Lynnsie Elam (22) signals in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons, center, celebrates with teammates Lynnsie Elam (22) and Kinzie Hansen (9) after scoring in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against James Madison, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
James Madison's Odicci Alexander, center, stands with teammates Lauren Bernett (22) and Lynsey Meeks (24) as she is taken out as pitcher in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against James Madison, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez fields a ball hit by James Madison's Lauren Bernett and throws to first base for the final out in an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez (45) celebrates with teammates after they defeated James Madison in an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma moves onto the championship finals series. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
