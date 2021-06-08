Watch Now: Postgame reaction to WCWS standing ovation for James Madison's Odicci Alexander

James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander had quite the run at the Women's College World Series in the past week.

It was JMU's first WCWS appearance, and the Dukes stuck with Alexander at the mound through most of their four games. James Madison defeated both the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowgirls --- the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked teams --- in their opening games.

OU softball had to face Alexander and the Dukes in elimination games Sunday and Monday, where the Sooners prevailed in both games.

Alexander was pulled from Monday's contest in the fifth. She drew a standing ovation from the USA Softball Hall of Fame crowd filled with OU fans.

Alexander, JMU coach Loren LaPorte, and OU's Jayda Coleman and Giselle Juarez spoke about the moment after the game.