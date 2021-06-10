Watch Now: Postgame reaction to OU softball's record setting home run

OU's Jocelyn Alo shot a 2-and-0 pitch into the first row of right-center field bleachers in Wednesday’s top of the sixth inning, firing the Sooners into their first lead of the game and propelling them to an eventual 6-2 victory.

Not only did the big hit give OU its first lead in the championship series, the Sooners captured the NCAA Division I single-season home run record with No. 159. It snapped a record held by Hawaii’s 2010 team.

The pitcher that delivered the ball to Alo --- Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock --- spoke about the moment positively after the game. OU head coach Patty Gasso also delivered high praise for her record setting home run hitter (Alo also has a program-record 33 home runs this season).