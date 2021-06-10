Watch Now: Postgame reaction to OU softball's record setting home run

NCAA video from June 9, 2021. Postgame reaction to home run record from OU's Jocelyn Alo, Patty Gasso and FSU pitcher Katherine Sandercock.
Not only did the big hit give OU its first lead in the championship series, the
. It snapped a record held by Hawaii’s 2010 team. Sooners captured the NCAA Division I single-season home run record with No. 159
The pitcher that delivered the ball to Alo --- Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock --- spoke about the moment positively after the game. OU head coach Patty Gasso also delivered high praise for her record setting home run hitter (Alo also has a program-record 33 home runs this season).
Photos: OU defeats Florida State in Game 2 of Women's College World Series Championship Series
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns, pitcher Giselle Juarez, and first baseman Kinzie Hansen celebrate after the final out of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series. Oklahoma won, 6-2.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez yells after recording a strike out during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. infielder Devyn Flaherty throws to first base during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. starting pitcher Kathryn Sandercock pitches during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo high fives celebrates after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings collides with shortstop Grace Lyons while fielding a ball during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. infielder Josie Muffley misses a ground ball during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma infielder Mackenzie Donihoo makes a leaping catch in the outfield during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns celebrates after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma outfielder Rylie Boone celebrates after scoring a run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo high fives Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. infielder Josie Muffley throws to first base during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns yells in celebration towards her dug out after drawing a walk during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns throws to first base during Game 2 of Wednesday's Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez pitches during Wednesday's Women's College World Series game in Oklahoma City against Florida State.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma outfielder Rylie Boone yells while sliding into home plate during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons throws to first base during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrates after hitting the go-ahead home run during Game 2 of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons catches a fly ball during Wednesday's game against Florida State in the Women's College World Series.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo collides with Florida State infielder Josie Muffley at second base during Game 2 of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez celebrates after the final out of game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series is recorded in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 6-2.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. pitcher Emma Wilson pitches during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma outfielder Rylie Boone celebrates towards her dugout after reaching second base during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. infielder Sydney Sherrill fields a ground ball during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Oklahoma right fielder Jayda Coleman watches as fan attempt to catch a home run ball during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. outfielder Dani Morgan jumps while making a catch during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Flordia State
Florida St. utility Sydney Sherrill smiles after avoiding a tag at first base during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
