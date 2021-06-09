Watch Now: Postgame comments from OU's Patty Gasso, Nicole Mendes and Mackenzie Donihoo; FSU's head coach Lonni Alameda

NCAA video from June 8, 2021. Sooners' Patty Gasso, Nicole Mendes, Mackenzie Donihoo; Seminoles' Lonni Alameda postgame comments
of the Women's College World Series best-of-3 championship series. Florida State defeated OU softball 8-4 in the Game 1
The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Seminoles win in that contest clinches a national title while the Sooners will try to force a winner-take-all game scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
After Tuesday's game, OU's Mackenzie Donihoo and Nicole Mendes spoke about what the team will do to bounce back; Sooners head coach Patty Gasso spoke about the decision to start pitcher Nicole May and more.
Photos: OU softball falls to Florida State in Game 1 of WCWS championship series
Oklahoma infielder Mackenzie Donihoo celebrates getting to third base during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma infielder Mackenzie Donihoo reacts after striking out during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
A Florida St. fan cheers during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. utility Sydney Sherrill hugs infielder Devyn Flaherty after recording the final out of game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma fans react after a Florida St. run during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
A fan bobbles a home run ball during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. head coach Lonni Alameda talks to her team during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns celebrates with pitcher Shannon Saile during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma players stand for the National Anthem during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. trainers check on infielder Josie Muffley (10) after a collision at home plate during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso talks to her team during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma outfielder Rylie Boone and Florida St. infielder Josie Muffley watch the ball bounces off of second base during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma players got through a pregame chant during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma utility Nicole Mendes and second baseman Tiare Jennings celebrate at home plate after Mendes' home run during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso talks to her team in the dugout during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. utility Sydney Sherrill celebrates after recording the final out of game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. infielder Josie Muffley and catcher Anna Shelnutt (13) get caught on the base path while Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns (20) watches during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. pitcher Kathryn Sandercock pitches during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen high fives head coach Patty Gasso while she rounds third base after hitting a home run during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. infielder Devyn Flaherty throws to first base during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns throws to first base during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. infielder Carson Saabye rounds second base during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons (3) fields a ground ball during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma pitcher Nicole May pitches during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. utility Sydney Sherrill throws to first base during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings high fives teammates during pregame introductions before game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings yells in celebration after getting Florida St. outfielder Kaley Mudge out in a double play during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo makes a diving catch during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma right fielder Jayda Coleman jumps in front of outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo while catching a fly ball during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings (23) gets tagged out at home by Florida St. catcher Anna Shelnutt during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. outfielder Kaley Mudge slides underneath Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. outfielder Kaley Mudge hugs infielders Josie Muffley and Carson Saabye after they each scored runs during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. utility Sydney Sherrill tags out Oklahoma utility Nicole Mendes during game one of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. starting pitcher Danielle Watson (31) pitches during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Oklahoma utility Nicole Mendes (11) points at her team's dugout after hitting a home run during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. utility Sydney Sherrill yells in excitement after making a play during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Florida St. outfielder Cassidy Davis yells after recording a hit during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
