Watch Now: Postgame comments from OU's Patty Gasso, Nicole Mendes and Mackenzie Donihoo; FSU's head coach Lonni Alameda

Florida State defeated OU softball 8-4 in the Game 1 of the Women's College World Series best-of-3 championship series.

The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Seminoles win in that contest clinches a national title while the Sooners will try to force a winner-take-all game scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

After Tuesday's game, OU's Mackenzie Donihoo and Nicole Mendes spoke about what the team will do to bounce back; Sooners head coach Patty Gasso spoke about the decision to start pitcher Nicole May and more.