Watch Now: Postgame comments from OU's Patty Gasso, Jocelyn Alo after Super Regional win for WCWS berth

The Oklahoma Sooners punched their ticket to their fifth straight Women’s College World Series, rolling to a 9-1 victory over Washington in five innings at the Norman Super Regional on Saturday.

The Sooners open play in the WCWS on Thursday against James Madison.

OU head coach Patty Gasso and designated player Jocelyn Alo spoke about facing Washington's Player of the Year finalist Gabbie Plain, returning to Oklahoma City for another WCWS and more following Saturday's win.