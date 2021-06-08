 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Postgame comments from OU's Giselle Juarez and Jayda Coleman; James Madison's Odicci Alexander and Loren LaPorte
0 Comments

Watch Now: Postgame comments from OU's Giselle Juarez and Jayda Coleman; James Madison's Odicci Alexander and Loren LaPorte

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NCAA video from June 7, 2021. Oklahoma Sooners and James Madison Dukes postgame comments

The Sooners advanced to the best-of-3 championship series for the third time in the past four events following Monday afternoon’s 7-1 win over James Madison.

Monday's winning pitcher was Giselle Juarez, who retired 14 consecutive batters at one point.

OU's four-run fifth inning was sparked by a pair of two-RBI doubles from Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman.

Juarez and Coleman spoke about their performances after Monday's win. James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander and head coach Loren LaPorte, who had to face the Sooners for the third time in the WCWS on Monday, praised OU after the game.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News