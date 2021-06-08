Watch Now: Postgame comments from OU's Giselle Juarez and Jayda Coleman; James Madison's Odicci Alexander and Loren LaPorte

The Sooners advanced to the best-of-3 championship series for the third time in the past four events following Monday afternoon’s 7-1 win over James Madison.

Monday's winning pitcher was Giselle Juarez, who retired 14 consecutive batters at one point.

OU's four-run fifth inning was sparked by a pair of two-RBI doubles from Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman.

Juarez and Coleman spoke about their performances after Monday's win. James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander and head coach Loren LaPorte, who had to face the Sooners for the third time in the WCWS on Monday, praised OU after the game.