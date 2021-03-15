 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU's players, coach talk after getting NCAA tournament assignment

The eighth-seeded Sooners didn’t have to watch the CBS broadcast long to learn their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The second game displayed during the Sunday show focused on OU’s game against No. 9 Missouri. The game will be played in the Indianapolis area on Saturday.

Missouri, much like Oklahoma, is limping into the postseason. The Tigers (16-9) have lost six of nine games including a Friday quarterfinal setback to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.

Sophomore De'Vion Harmon, senior Austin Reaves and head coach Lon Kruger spoke Sunday after looking forward to the rest of the postseason and facing Missouri.

