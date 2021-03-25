Watch Now: OU's Lincoln Riley on Trejan Bridges' return

Wide receiver Trejan Bridges didn't get much playing time last season.
He was suspended by the NCAA for a failed drug test after 2019’s conference championship game against Baylor along with Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson. Perkins and Stevenson were penalized six games and did not return until an Oct. 31 game at Texas Tech, while Bridges returned in the Big 12 title game.
Bridges had seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 2019-20 season, when he also played a big factor on special teams in 2019. He caught two passes for 19 yards in the Cotton Bowl win versus Florida.
Head coach Lincoln Riley spoke about Bridges during Wednesday's media session.