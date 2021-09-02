Watch Now: OU's Lincoln Riley on Tre Bradford's transfer; RB position going forward; DeMarco Murray

MIAMI, Fla. -- Oklahoma relied on its defense and kicking game -- the two constants through an unbeaten season -- and cashed in a late turnover to win the national college football championship Wednesday night in the Orange Bowl.
Quentin Griffin darted 10 yards for the clinching touchdown seven minutes from the end of a 13-2 victory over Florida State University, the defending national champion.
Griffin's TD put the exclamation point on a game that was dominated by OU's defense and kicker.
The victory, Oklahoma's 13th without a loss during a magical season, handed the Sooners their seventh national college football title.
OU came into the game as a two-touchdown underdog. It was the fifth time this season that the Sooners proved the oddsmakers wrong.
Pictured: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, left, celebrates with players J.T. Thatcher, (15) and Ontei Jones (11) as they pose with the trophy after beating Florida State 13-2 in the Orange Bowl at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Fla. Looking on at right is Orange Bowl president Sherrill Hudson.