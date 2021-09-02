 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU's Lincoln Riley on Tre Bradford's transfer; RB position going forward; DeMarco Murray
Aug. 31, 2021 video. Sooners head coach on LSU transfer; depth beyond Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks and more. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

Running back Tre Bradford — who left LSU to join Oklahoma during the summer and was elevated to a third-team spot after continued attrition at the position — left the program last week and surfaced in the transfer portal on Monday.

Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley spoke Tuesday with the media about Bradford transferring; OU's running back depth; position coach DeMarco Murray and more.

