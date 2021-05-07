 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU's Lincoln Riley on DL Perrion Winfrey and future of JUCO recruiting
Video courtesy of Sooner Sports TV from May 6, 2021. Coach Riley on juco recruiting success, including defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey

Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey made his presence known last season, despite it being his first with the Sooners.

Winfrey transferred to OU after two seasons at Iowa Western and became a second-team All-Big 12 selection. Last season, he finished with 18 tackles and six tackles-for-loss from his interior line position.

Head coach Lincoln Riley spoke Thursday about Winfrey and the future of recruiting junior college players to the program.

