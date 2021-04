If the Oklahoma Sooners contend for a national title in 2021, it will be because of defensive progress.

So, why did the defense have 21 points to begin Saturday's Red-White spring football game? Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said after the game that it was not just a random number.

He also spoke about teammates Caleb Kelly, Justin Broiles, Eric Gray and standout true freshmen Caleb Williams and Mario Williams.