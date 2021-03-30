 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU's David Ugwoegbu says Iowa State loss will continue to motivate Sooners
OU linebacker David Ugwoegbu was asked Monday if the punt he blocked and returned against Texas last season was his most memorable moment, but he had a different answer:

The October loss at Iowa State.

Ugwoegbu said it brought the defense and the whole team's focus together and said he thinks that mindset will carry into the 2021 season.

The Sooners didn't lose another game in 2020 after the loss to the Cyclones, including when they faced ISU again in the Big 12 championship.

During Monday's media session, he also spoke about teammates Caleb Kelly and Jeremiah Criddell and how defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has changed the defensive culture for the Sooners.

