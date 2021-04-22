 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OU's Cale Gundy talks about college football recruiting changes
0 comments

Watch Now: OU's Cale Gundy talks about college football recruiting changes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Video courtesy of Sooner Sports TV from April 21, 2021. OU assistant coach talks about how social media, NIL rights, and more factors are changing recruiting.

Sooners co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach Cale Gundy was asked Wednesday about how recruiting is changing in the sport.

For example, the NCAA Division I Council approved the expansion of the one-time transfer rule earlier this month. It is also possible that athletes will be able to sell their name, image and likeness (NIL) rights while playing in college in the near future.

Gundy spoke Wednesday with the media about how college football recruiting has changed recently.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly high school video: The recruitment of Braylin Presley, return of David Alexander and a note about All-World

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News