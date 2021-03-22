 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU's Brady Manek on facing Gonzaga: 'Why can't we get to the Sweet 16? Why can't we be that team?'

At 1:40 p.m. today, the Oklahoma Sooners will take on top-seed Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The game will be televised by CBS.

OU will play their second game without De’Vion Harmon, who continues to be isolated inside a hotel room.

Sooners senior forward Brady Manek spoke about players stepping up in teammates' COVID-19 related absences and about trying to give Harmon the chance to play in this year's NCAA tournament by winning Monday during Sunday's media session.

