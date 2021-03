The Oklahoma Sooners are the No. 7 seed in this year's Big 12 men's basketball tournament following a four-game losing streak.

OU will take on No. 10-seeded Iowa State 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the winner will face No. 2-seeded Kansas on Thursday night.

Senior guard Austin Reaves spoke about what the postseason means to him, and what he learned about the team so far this season during Monday's media session.