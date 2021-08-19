 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU's Andrew Raym talks playing center; Spencer Rattler connection
Watch Now: OU's Andrew Raym talks playing center; Spencer Rattler connection

  • Updated
Aug. 18, 2021 video. Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym also talked about growing up on a farm and OL's mentality this offseason. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

When Broken Arrow's Andrew Raym signed with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019, he was the top recruit in the state.

Expectations remain high for Raym heading into the 2021 season, where he is expected to take over for Creed Humphrey, who was a second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, Raym spoke with the media about how the offensive line is different from last season; what he learned from Humphrey; his connection with quarterback Spencer Rattler; growing up working on a farm and more.

