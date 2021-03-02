 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale on what makes coaching this year's team fun

Watch Now: OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale on what makes coaching this year's team fun

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team defeated Texas Tech 88-79 at home on Monday despite trailing 46-35 at halftime.

OU (11-10, 8-82) had a career night from Edmond Deer Creek grad and freshman Skylar Vann, who scored 19 points and added six rebounds, three steals and a block.

Holland Hall graduate and sophomore Gabby Gregory, who's started all 21 games for the Sooners, logged 16 points and five rebounds.

OU coach Sherri Coale talked after the game about what makes coaching this year's team so fun.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Emig and Haisten: On Brandon Weeden, Baker Mayfield, Landry Jones and other top QBs of the 2000s

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News