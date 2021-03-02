Watch Now: OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale on what makes coaching this year's team fun

The Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team defeated Texas Tech 88-79 at home on Monday despite trailing 46-35 at halftime.
OU (11-10, 8-82) had a career night from Edmond Deer Creek grad and freshman Skylar Vann, who scored 19 points and added six rebounds, three steals and a block.
Holland Hall graduate and sophomore Gabby Gregory, who's started all 21 games for the Sooners, logged 16 points and five rebounds.
OU coach Sherri Coale talked after the game about what makes coaching this year's team so fun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!