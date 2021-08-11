Watch Now: OU transfer Mike Woods: 'Every college football wide receiver wants to be in an offense like that"

Woods is a close friend with former Sooners star CeeDee Lamb. That acquaintance helped pave the move to Oklahoma.

“I look at his career and his three quarterbacks that he played with. It’s two Heismans, two first overall picks, Heisman runner-ups, first-rounder. When you look at that, your eyes get big and you’re just like ‘Man, what would that be like?’” Woods said. “Every college football wide receiver wants to be in an offense like that, and also you see how smooth the transitions are for people that transfer in here. Like I said, it was a no-brainer how I felt that could help my career.”

Before Woods graduated at Magnolia (Texas) High School, he was strongly recruited. Last April’s process was much speedier, he said.

“It was very, very hectic. I had many teams reaching out to me, and honestly I wanted to end it a little earlier than I did but, my mom wanted me to go ahead and meet with a few more people,” Woods said. “But it was very hectic and like I said, it was a pretty easy decision for me, seeing what Coach Riley does with transfers and quarterbacks and receivers — and as a whole offense.”

Upon Woods’ arrival in Norman, he began building chemistry with Spencer Rattler.