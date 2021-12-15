Watch Now: OU starts signing day with 9 new players; at least 5 more expected to sign

NORMAN — Broken Arrow’s Robert Spears-Jennings officially joined Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning.
Wednesday has started with nine new players and a flip to rival Texas. The day marks the opening of the early signing period for football players.
OU has received signed paperwork from wide receiver Jayden Gibson, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, tight end Jason Llewellyn, quarterback Nick Evers and linebacker Kip Lewis.
Spears-Jennings was followed by wide receiver Nicholas Anderson (the brother of former OU running back Rodney Anderson), defensive lineman Cedric Roberts and offensive lineman Jacob Sexton.
One player to watch is Hays, Kansas, linebacker Jaren Kanak. He had been a Clemson commit when Brent Venables was that program’s defensive coordinator. He didn’t sign with the Tigers on Wednesday morning.
The Sooners did lose a player to the Longhorns. Xavion Brice, labeled as an athlete in recruiting circles, stayed with his in-state school.
OU expects at least five more signatures today. Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams has decided to wait until February to sign his paperwork.
Venables has been Oklahoma’s head coach for 11 days. He had to work hard to keep current commitments glued together while trying to find some key immediate needs.
Oklahoma has scheduled a Wednesday news conference at 1:30 p.m. in Norman.
