Watch Now: OU starts signing day with 13 new players

NORMAN – Union’s Jayden Rowe and Broken Arrow’s Robert Spears-Jennings officially joined Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning.

The Sooners have welcomed 13 new players to the program while absorbing a flip to rival Texas. The day marks the opening of the early signing period for football players.

OU has received signed paperwork from wide receiver Jayden Gibson, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, tight end Jason Llewellyn, quarterback Nick Evers and linebacker Kip Lewis.

Spears-Jennings was followed by wide receiver Nicholas Anderson (the brother of former OU running back Rodney Anderson), defensive lineman Cedric Roberts and offensive lineman Jacob Sexton.

Rowe was joined by running back Gavin Sawchuk, offensive lineman Jake Taylor and defensive lineman Alton Tarber.

Tight end Kaden Helms is expected to sign but hasn’t turned in paperwork this morning.

One player to watch is Hays, Kansas linebacker Jaren Kanak. He had been a Clemson commit when Brent Venables was that program’s defensive coordinator. He didn’t sign with the Tigers on Wednesday morning.